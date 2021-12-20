Northern High School senior Cody Howard, left, on Dec. 20 signs his National Letter of Intent to play football at the U.S. Naval Academy, with Patriots' football coach Rich Holzer and the team's 3A State Championship trophy present.
Northern High School senior Cody Howard, left, on Dec. 20 signs his National Letter of Intent to play football at the U.S. Naval Academy, with Patriots' football coach Rich Holzer and the team's 3A State Championship trophy present.
Staff photo by Ted Black
North Point High School seniors Peyton Starkes, Allie Stokes and Natalie Johnson all signed their National Letters of Intent last Wednesday, Dec. 15. Starks is headed to Shenandoah University for women's soccer, Stokes inked with Colgate University for women's soccer and Johnson is headed to Robert Morris University for women's basketball.
Over the past two months, Northern High School senior Cody Howard has been on an emotional roller coaster ride missing several games to an illness before returning to help the Patriots capture the 3A State football championship with a 28-23 victory over previously undefeated Linganore at Navy.
Last Wednesday afternoon, Howard finally had the chance to sign his National Letter of Intent to play football for the next four years at Navy amid family, friends and coaches. Howard had officially signed his NLI with Navy in mid-November, but his ability to participate in a signing ceremony at the school was delayed by his prior illness.
"It's really the culmination of 10 years of hard work," Howard said of signing with Navy. "Even when I missed a couple of games, all I could think about was getting back on the field with my guys. Being able to play that state championship game at Navy was really like a dream ending to my high school career. I would not have wanted to play anywhere else."
Northern High School football coach Rich Holzer commended Howard for his dedication, as well as his ability. Having coached a number of Division I athletes during his previous at Parkdale, Meade and Mt. St. Joseph's. Howard missed two entire games during the regular season, but returned to be a major factor in the playoffs and caught 10 passes for 174 yards and two scores in the 28-23 victory over Linganore.
"From the first time Cody practiced with us I knew he had the capability to be something special," Howard said. "He's one of those guys that does everything well and he does so many things that don't really show up on the stat sheet. Even in the championship game, when he had two touchdown catches, those two catches he had on first down and 40 and first down and 30, were really game changers. He's just truly a special player."
That same afternoon, North Point High School seniors Natalie Johnson, Peyton Starks and Ellie Stokes also signed their respective National Letters of Intent in a ceremony at the school. Johnson signed to play women's basketball at Robert Morris University, while both Starks and Stokes signed to play women's soccer at Shenandoah University and Colgate University, respectively.