Even with one more season ahead of her for softball next spring and volleyball in the fall, Calvert High School junior shortstop and leadoff batter Karlee Hughes has already adapted a leadership role on the Cavaliers’ softball team and her teammates are quickly learning by example.
Last Friday afternoon in the Cavaliers’ 15-0, five-inning victory over visiting Patuxent, Hughes went 2-for-3 plus a walk and drove in five runs and scored three times. In the bottom of the fourth inning, in her final at-bat of the outing, Hughes put the finishing touches on a superb performance when she belted a grand slam over the fence in left center.
“The first time I struck out and that last time up I fouled off the first pitch,” Hughes said. “I knew that I just had to keep my head down and stay on the next pitch. It felt good when it left the bat and I watched it all the way. Having already committed to Longwood really took a lot of pressure off of me. I know that I really don’t have to go out there to prove myself to anyone.”
On Monday afternoon against Leonardtown, Hughes went 3-for-4 with a triple as the Cavaliers (5-0) stayed unbeaten with a 12-0 victory over the Raiders. Sophomore Emma Deboer tossed a shutout and Shyra Jones belted a pair of home runs. Hughes raised her batting average on the season to .500 (9-for-18) with three doubles, one triple and one homer with seven runs scored and eight more driven in.
“i think the key at the plate is just being patient and looking for good pitches to hit,” Hughes said. “We knew the Leonardtown pitcher was good and liked to get hitter to chase her rise ball. So we just stayed focused on hitting pitches down in the zone. This is a big week for us with Huntingtown [on Wednesday] and then Northern on Friday.”
Calvert softball coach Lauren Robison, a former Cavaliers player and alum who later played for James Madison University, has certainly been impressed with the way Hughes has batted and handled the defensive chores at shortstop. Like Hughes, Robison recalled committing early and then staying focused on her final two seasons with the Cavaliers.
“Karlee comes ready every day at practice and every day for games,” Robison said. “She’s definitely the leader of this team. She works hard and she leads by example. She really is the complete package. She can hit, she can run the bases and she can field her position about as well as anyone and she commands respect from the rest of the team.”
On the same afternoon in which Calvert softball thumped Patuxent 15-0, Northern topped Huntingtown 13-2. Ironically, the results were directly opposite in the baseball games between the two schools that day as Patuxent blanked Calvert 5-0, and Huntingtown defeated Northern 12-5.
