it was a tale of two dramatically different outings last Thursday afternoon, April 6, when Huntingtown High School hosted the annual Guy Smith Sr. Memorial Tournament as unbeaten Severna Park High of Anne Arundel County edged the host Hurricanes in the opener before upending Calvert in a lopsided affair.

Huntingtown (5-3) actually scored first against Severna Park (8-0) in the first game of the tournament, named in honor of the late father of Hurricanes' baseball coach Guy Smith Jr. But during the middle frames the Falcons forged a modest advantage and then took a 6-2 lead into the bottom of the seventh, although they would have to settle for a narrow 6-5 victory.


