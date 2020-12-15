Inside the spacious gymnasium at Huntingtown High School, coaches and players from the Hurricanes' boys' and girls' basketball teams were finally able to get a mild sense of normalcy last week as practices and workouts returned for the first time since the 2019-2020 winter season abruptly ended nine months earlier due to the coronavirus pandemic.
While St. Mary's County schools have delayed the start of winter sports tryouts until at least Jan. 4 and Charles County will be idle until Jan. 19, Huntingtown is among the quartet of Calvert County public schools that have moved forward with the tryouts and workouts beginning Dec. 7. For Hurricanes coaches and players, the bright lights and glossy floor of the school gymnasium ushered in a seemingly bygone era.
"I'm glad for the girls that they have a chance to get back in the gym," said Huntingtown girls basketball coach Jennifer Bodden. "This is the first time since March that we've been able to have any indoor workouts. We're going to make sure we take every precaution to make sure everything done safely."
Huntingtown seniors Arriyana Bracero and Crista Link have both already formally finalized their college choices and both arrive this winter at the precipice of a milestone. Bracero, who is heading to Division II University of South Florida, is 120 points shy of the 1,000-point plateau in her career, while Link, who is destined for the Division III Maritime Academy in Maine, is 192 points shy of that coveted milestone.
"It's great to be able to get back in the gym," Bracero said. "We've been doing all of pour conditioning outside for a long time. It would be great if we had the chance to play some games this winter. Being able to sign [on Nov. 11] was such a big relief."
"It feels great to be back inside," Link said. "It's cold outside now, so being in the gym is great. I hope we get to play some games this winter, even if it's just against other county schools. I know I would probably need 14 to 15 games to be able to reach [the 1,000-point mark] and that would be great if we could."
Huntingtown boys' coach Tobian Jenifer also had a large gathering of prospective players for last week's initial day of tryouts and workouts, but he was insistent that each of the players and coaches on hand wore their masks properly and maintained the six-foot social distance recommendations.
"We're one of only three counties in the whole state that gets to have practices indoors," Jenifer said. "So, I want to make sure all the guys understand what a great opportunity this is for them. It's just as important for the coaches as it is for the players to be able to get back in the gym and work on different things and just be able to socially interact with one another again. I think we've all missed that more than anything these last nine months."