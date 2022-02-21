Following a brief senior night celebration to honor the upperclassmen on the boys basketball team, cheerleaders and dance team, the Huntingtown High School boys basketball team used a quick start en route to a 70-56 victory over visiting Chopticon last Friday night, Feb. 18, in its final Southern Maryland Athletic Conference contest of the season.
Huntingtown (16-3 overall, 9-3 in SMAC) will be among the higher seeds in the upcoming 3A South Region tournament and its potential bid for the region title will at least partially go through several familiar SMAC foes. The Hurricanes will get a first round bye this evening and then host Great Mills on Monday in a region semifinal contest.
"I'm so proud of these kids," said Huntingtown boys basketball coach Tobias Jenifer. "We have seven seniors and they all contribute every night to our success and even the reserves come into the game and give us quality minutes. Our guys, one through 13, helped us to get where we are so far."
Before the game, Huntingtown honored seniors Darius Fletcher, Kyle Jones, Jayden Holland, Nasir Miller, Brayden Rodriguez, Tyler Lamcombe and Ryan McLain and it did not take long for the Hurricanes' upper class men to have an impact on the proceedings. Jones connected on two three-pointers during a 15-0 run in the first quarter en route to leading the way with 19 points.
"I can't enough about what this whole night meant to me," said Jones, who has received several looks from colleges. "I feel like we've been blessed to have an entire season. We didn't get to play at all last year. So, for us to have a season and be able to have a senior night is really a blessing. I'm grateful to play with such a a great group of guys since we were all freshmen."
Huntingtown overcame an early 5-0 deficit to forge a 19-7 lead at the end of the first quarter and the Hurricanes padded that advantage in the second quarter on buckets from Jones and Holland and a three-pointer from Brayden Rodriguez. Chopticon (6-15, 2-8) stayed relatively close at the intermission courtesy of three three-pointers in the second quarter from Kanye McMahon, who led all scorers with 22 points in a losing cause.
"The one thing I love about these guys is they play hard the whole 32 minutes," said Chopticon coach Brad Leydig. "We're a very young team and my two best players, Kanye and Jamari [Morgan] are junior and sophomore. After not having a season with these guys a year ago, we're still building that chemistry and establishing the culture and it's already starting to show."
Both teams combined for only seven field goals in a sloppy third quarter, which promptly ended with a three-pointer from McMahon followed by a layups from Fletcher and Jones. Chopticon started the fourth quarter with another three-pointer from McMahon, followed by a conventional three-point play from Morgan. But the Hurricanes responded with a 10-0 run to push the lead to 61-37, its biggest of the night, with 5:20 remaining.