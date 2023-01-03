Huntingtown High School senior Emerson Neal drives to the basket for a layup in the first half of last Friday's game against Oxon Hill at North Point. Neal was named the Hurricames' Most Valuable Player that day in a losing cause as the Clippers pulled away in the second half for a 60-44 victory.
Huntingtown High School senior Emerson Neal attempts a free throw in the first half of last Friday's game against Oxon Hill at North Point. Neal and the Hurricanes eventually suffered a 60-44 setback to the Clippers in that contest.
Huntingtown High School senior Emerson Neal drives to the basket for a layup in the first half of last Friday's game against Oxon Hill at North Point. Neal was named the Hurricames' Most Valuable Player that day in a losing cause as the Clippers pulled away in the second half for a 60-44 victory.
Staff photo by Ted Black
Huntingtown High School senior Emerson Neal attempts a free throw in the first half of last Friday's game against Oxon Hill at North Point. Neal and the Hurricanes eventually suffered a 60-44 setback to the Clippers in that contest.
In each of its two setbacks in the James Chapman Holiday Tournament at North Point High School last week, the Huntingtown High School boys basketball team suffered losses to squads from Prince George's County that proved to be mirror images of one another.
Huntingtown (3-4), which reached the 3A state championship game last winter for the first time in the program's history, dropped a 62-37 decision to Charles H. Flowers last Thursday, Dec. 29, then was upended by Oxon Hill 60-44 the following day. The Hurricanes' two defeats also featured another commonality — the third quarter proved to be their undoing on each occasion.
"We're playing with a lot of energy, but we're also still looking to get back to where we were a year ago," said Huntingtown coach Tobias Jenifer. "We have a lot of new faces on the team this year and a lot of these guys came into the season without much varsity playing experience. I think we've been able to compete against everybody, but we still have that one quarter that hurts us."
In each of the two games of the Chapman Memorial Tournament, the third quarter proved to be the Hurricanes' Achilles' heel. Huntingtown had trailed Oxon Hill by just 10 points at the intermission, but the Clippers opened the second half on a decisive 15-0 run to forge a 50-25 lead and the Hurricanes finally countered with a free throw from Roger Jones Jr. with 56.9 seconds left in the quarter and then got.a conventional three-point play from Emerson Neal.
"Nothing went right for us in the third quarter," Jenifer said. "The same thing happened the day before against Flowers. Both times we were in close games at halftime against really good teams, then things got away from us in the third quarter. But we're going to build off these two games and move on."
Huntingtown, which hosts Calvert this evening in its first game back from the break, trailed by as many as 25 points on three different occasions in the second half of last Friday's game against Oxon Hill. But the Hurricanes finished the game on a prolonged 13-4 run to make the final margin considerably more respectable.
"We didn't hang our heads and give up on either day," Jenifer said. "The guys never quit. They continued to play hard right to the end. Each day that third quarter got us. But the best part is we had the chance to play two really good teams and these losses don't count against us for playoff seedings."