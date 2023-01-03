In each of its two setbacks in the James Chapman Holiday Tournament at North Point High School last week, the Huntingtown High School boys basketball team suffered losses to squads from Prince George's County that proved to be mirror images of one another.

Huntingtown (3-4), which reached the 3A state championship game last winter for the first time in the program's history, dropped a 62-37 decision to Charles H. Flowers last Thursday, Dec. 29, then was upended by Oxon Hill 60-44 the following day. The Hurricanes' two defeats also featured another commonality — the third quarter proved to be their undoing on each occasion.


