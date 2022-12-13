Huntingtown High School's Jeremiah Barber prepares to launch a three-point field goal in the third quarter of last Friday's game against Calvert. Barber led the visiting Hurricanes with 11 points and Huntingtown pulled away from Calvert in the second half for a 62-41 victory.
Huntingtown High School students filled a good portion of the visiting bleachers last Friday night when the Hurricanes boys basketball team upended host Calvert 62-41, thanks largely to a 16-0 run in the third quarter.
Staff photo by Ted Black
After the two teams were nearly inseparable for the first 18 minutes of play last Friday, the Huntingtown High School boys basketball team used a 16-0 run during the third quarter en route to a 62-41 victory over host Calvert High in an early Southern Maryland Athletic Conference clash.
Huntingtown (1-1) had dropped its opener against Chopticon, 57-41, two nights earlier and the Hurricanes were looking to rebound immediately from that setback against a Calvert team that had also fallen to the Braves. The Cavaliers scored the game's first five points, but the Hurricanes led 16-9 at the end of the first quarter and 25-18 at the intermission.
Huntingtown, which reached the 3A state championship game last winter, has since graduated the bulk of its starters from that squad. But Hurricanes' coach Tobias Jenifer is not willing to use those defections as an excuse for setbacks of any nature this winter. During the crucial stage of the third quarter, one that proved paramount in determining the result, the Hurricanes appeared the more experienced, veteran squad.
"We only have one returning player from last year who got a lot of playing time at the varsity level," Jenifer said after last Friday's 62-41 victory. "But we're not using that as a reason for getting beat or not playing well. These guys know what to expect. The seniors last season set the bar for the program and we don't want to turn back."
Calvert had climbed to within four points in the opening 100 seconds of the third quarter, but the Hurricanes then embarked on the most decisive run of the contest. With balanced scoring and buckets from Jeremiah Barker (11 points), Rojer Jones (10 points) and Emerson Neal (9 points) the Hurricanes countered with a 16-0 run aided by a handful of Cavaliers' turnovers.
"Really, a lot of that third quarter came down to our errors," said Calvert coach Tim Contee. "We had a lot of turnovers, unforced errors. Too many bad passes and not enough good shots. It's early in the season, so I know we cane get back on track. But it's all about being able to play our best basketball in February and March."
Huntingtown's 16-0 run during a five-minute stretch of the third quarter enabled the visiting Hurricanes to forge a 43-23 lead and eventual 48-25 advantage at the outset of the fourth quarter. With a comfortable advantage, Tobias was able to get plenty of his reserves into the action and Khari Beveridge, a genuine fan favorite among the large contingent of Hurricanes' onlookers in attendance, scored six points in the fourth quarter.