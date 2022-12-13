After the two teams were nearly inseparable for the first 18 minutes of play last Friday, the Huntingtown High School boys basketball team used a 16-0 run during the third quarter en route to a 62-41 victory over host Calvert High in an early Southern Maryland Athletic Conference clash.

Huntingtown (1-1) had dropped its opener against Chopticon, 57-41, two nights earlier and the Hurricanes were looking to rebound immediately from that setback against a Calvert team that had also fallen to the Braves. The Cavaliers scored the game's first five points, but the Hurricanes led 16-9 at the end of the first quarter and 25-18 at the intermission.


