On Thursday evening the Huntingtown High School boys basketball team sought to put the finishing touches on its first 3A State title in program history against Oakdale of Frederick County at the University of Maryland, but the Hurricanes saw their dream season come to an end in lopsided fashion when they were upended by the Bears 61-40.
Huntingtown (21-4) had arrived courtesy of a dramatic, double-overtime victory over City College of Baltimore two nights earlier and perhaps the remnant of that triumph had some lingering effects. Huntingtown spotted the Bears a 9-0 lead in the opening minutes and then watched Oakdale embark on a 16-0 run to start the second quarter as the Hurricanes constantly looked to overcome a deficit in a game in which they never led.
"I really have to put the blame on me," said Huntingtown coach Tobias Jenifer. "I really needed to do a better job of having these guys prepared. Hats off to Oakdale. They were the better team. They just did everything a little better than we did tonight. I'm incredibly proud of what these guys accomplished this year. We had a lot of firsts this year."
Oakdale (21-6) had been deemed the eighth seed among eight teams in the 3A State tournament quarterfinals, but the Bears hardly resembled a low seed. Two days after dispatching Atholton of Howard County 66-50, the Bears put the finishing touches on a Cinderella season of their own by leading throughout for a comfortable victory over Huntingtown.
"The staple of our team all season has been defense," said Oakdale coach Brandon Long. "We aim to hold every team we play to under 40 points. Tonight we came out aggressive and we never let up. It's a bittersweet moment because I came in with three of these guys four years ago when they were freshmen and now they're going out as state champions and they're going on to do bigger things at the next level."
Huntingtown stumbled out of the blocks and Oakdale scored the game's first nine points before junior Emerson Neal connected on a pair of free throws with 4:02 left in the opening frame. Huntingtown trimmed the gap to five points on three occasions thanks to layups from Darius Fletcher and a three-pointer from Kyle Jones, but the Bears owned a modest 16-11 lead at the end of the quarter.
After ending the first quarter in solid fashion, Huntingtown again stumbled at the outset of the second quarter as the Bears began that frame on a 16-0 run over the first five minutes. Huntingtown finally got on the board with a layup from Jayden Holland and another from Warren Gorman and Jones gave the Hurricanes a late lift with a pair of layups that trimmed the Bears' lead to 32-21 at the intermission.
"They came out and basically just punched us in the mouth," said Huntingtown senior Jayden Holland. "We got knocked down early and then we tried to come back the rest of the game. We all wanted to come in here and finish the season with a state championship. We've been playing together since really the fourth grade and we wanted to win this one. Even though we didn't it was still a successful season."
Oakdale started the third quarter quickly to forge a 40-23 lead on consecutive buckets from Alex Hawkins and Cameron Dorner. But the Hurricanes held the Bears scoreless over the last six minutes of the period and Huntingtown put a modest dent in the deficit on baskets from Gorman, Holland and Jones. Nevertheless, Oakdale still owned a 40-29 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
Huntingtown had ended the third quarter on a 6-0 run, but the Hurricanes quickly dug themselves into a deeper hole at the outset of the final period. Oakdale scored the first five points of the quarter and gradually added to its advantage over the next six minutes as the Bears pushed the lead to 61-35, its biggest of the outing, with 1:36 remaining.
Jones led Huntingtown with 12 points in a losing cause, while Gorman had nine points along with eight rebounds, Fletcher scored six points and grabbed seven boards, while Holland and Neal contributed four points each. Hawkins led all scorers with 23 points for the Bears, while Dorner added 19 and Austin chipped in another 14.
"We wanted to come in here and win this for the school and the community," Fletcher said. "We will look back on it one day and say we still had a successful season. We won 21 games out of 25 and we made it to the state finals."