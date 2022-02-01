After watching his team forge an 11-point lead with three minutes left in the third quarter of last Wednesday's Southern Maryland Athletic Conference clash with visiting Thomas Stone High School, Huntingtown boys basketball coach Tobias Jenifer felt a sense of accomplishment and calm.
Bu instead of completing a relaxing, even uneventful coast down the slopes of the downhill course representing the final 11 minutes of play, Jenifer and saw his team smothered by an avalanche in the fourth quarter as the Cougars closed out the third quarter on a 14-0 run then pulled away in the final frame for a 76-64 victory that hardly told the entire story of the contest.
"I thought we executed really well in the first half and then in the first five, six minutes of the third quarter," Jenifer said. "We had a five-point lead [44-39] at halftime and we had basically done a good job defending their center [Jacory Wilkes]. Then when we went up [52-41] late in the third quarter, I thought we were in really good shape."
Huntingtown (9-2 overall, 3-2 in SMAC) was indeed in good shape at that time, but that was before the outcome of the game endured a dramatic reversal. Stone (8-3, 3-2) ended the third quarter on a pivotal 14-0 run to take a 55-52 lead into the fourth quarter, with Wilkes scoring twice inside over the last 100 seconds while Jonas Agyeman and Micah Agyeman each connected on three-pointers.
Stone's late surge to end the third quarter stunned Huntingtown but it did not prove immediately decisive. In fact, through the first five minutes of the fourth quarter the two teams virtually traded buckets and the Cougars owned a modest 61-59 lead with four minutes remaining. But what happened over the next minute would prove paramount.
Huntingtown actually forced Stone to commit turnovers on each of its next three possessions, but the Hurricanes failed to draw even or regain the lead in that span while missing five straight shots from the floor. After four straight possessions of being denied the ball inside by the Huntingtown defense, Wilkes connected on an open three-pointer that seemed genuinely deflating to the hosts.
"When Jacory hit that three-pointer in the fourth quarter, I think that was the final turning point for us," said Stone coach Dale Lamberth. "We had a great run at the end of the third quarter then we seemed to get out of our rhythm a little in the fourth quarter. We had some unforced turnovers and then all of a sudden Jacory makes a three-pointer and we got our second wind."
Indeed, Wilkes' unexpected three-pointer had given the Cougars a 64-59 lead that seemed far greater than five points. His long range jumper not only breathed life back into the Cougars' offense, it seemed to motivate them on defense as well. Stone closed out the contest on a 12-5 run, capping a 21-12 advantage in the fourth quarter and 37-20 margin in the second half.
"This one hurts," Jenifer said of the setback to Stone. "We had played so well in the first half and the start of the third quarter. We're 9-2 and that's great, but it's games against the elite teams in the league like Stone, Westlake, St. Charles and North Point that define who you are. If you want to be among the best, you have to beat the best."
Wilkes led all scorers with 25 points and Jonas Agyeman added 15 points for the Cougars in the come-from-behind victory. Braden Rodruiguez led the Hurricanes with 14 points in a losing cause while Warren Gorman and Darius Fletcher each added 12 and Jayden Holland finished with 10.