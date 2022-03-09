In a game that had countless twists and turns and was emotionally and physically draining for players on both squads, the Huntingtown High School boys basketball team edged City College of Baltimore 63-61 in double-overtime on Tuesday evening at North Point High to propel the Hurricanes to their first 3A state title game appearance on Thursday evening at the University of Maryland.
Heading into the second overtime of Tuesday's Maryland 3A State semifinal contest at North Point High School, the players and coaches from the Huntingtown boys basketball team remained on the cusp of a goal that was two years in the making with the game against City College of Baltimore tied at 55-all.
Like their counterparts from across the state, Huntingtown did not have the chance to compete in a single game in 2020-2021 season due to the pandemic, and the result of Tuesday's state semifinal game would weigh heavily in the careers of players and coaches. Fittingly, Huntingtown senior Kyle Jones would score the Hurricanes' first seven points of the second overtime to give the Calvert squad a lead it would not relinquish.
"Honestly, I had not played my best game up to that point," Jones said. "So, I wanted to do my part to help us win. But I could not have done it without my teammates. We have so many seniors on this team who are really like family."
Huntingtown (21-3) earned the right to face Oakdale of Frederick County in Thursday's 3A State championship game at the University of Maryland. City (20-3) saw its five-game win streak and bid for a state crown come to an end in overly dramatic fashion on Tuesday when freshman Trent Egbiremolebn's three-point field goal attempt from the left corner in the last second caromed harmlessly off the rim.
"When he [Egbiremolebn] got that open look in the corner and released it before the buzzer, I thought it was going in," said Huntingtown coach Tobias Jenifer, whose squad is seeking to become the first Calvert County boys basketball team to win a state title. "It just seemed that shot took forever. I knew he got it off in time. It just seemed like a surreal moment in time."
City had owned a 19-13 lead at the end of the first quarter, but the Hurricanes trimmed the deficit to 25-24 at the intermission and a short jumper by Warren Gorman that would have given the Hurricanes a tepid lead at the intermission was waved off by the officials. But the third quarter would prove to be pivotal, especially since it was not ideal for the Hurricanes.
A layup by Holland gave the Hurricanes a 30-29 lead with 4:30 remaining in the third quarter, but the Knights countered with a 10-0 run for a 39-30 lead with one minutes remaining in the period and the contest was on the verge of slipping away from the Hurricanes. A pair of free throws from Gorman trimmed the gap to 39-32 heading into the final frame.
Huntingtown stayed close through the early stages of the fourth quarter and eventually Jones gave the Hurricanes their first lead of the frame at 48-47 with a shiort jumper. But City drew even and the two teams headed to overtime tied at 48-all. Jones opened the first overtime session with a three-point field goal, but again the two teams remained deadlock at 55-all when that period expired.
City's Kwon Johnson gave the Knights a 61-59 lead with one minute remaining in the second overtime, but Jones countered with another three-pointer that lifted the Hurricanes to a 62-61 edge and Fletcher added a free throw with 9.1 seconds remaining that accounted for the final point of the game when Egbiremolebn's open three-pointer failed to connect.