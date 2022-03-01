Through the first three quarters of Monday evening's 3A South Region boys basketball semifinal contest, neither host Huntingtown or visiting Great Mills could embark on a pivotal run that would truly decide the eventual outcome, and the Hurricanes owned a modest 49-37 advantage heading to the final frame.
Huntingtown (18-3) had led by as many as 12 points on four different occasions in the third quarter, but Great Mills had also trimmed the deficit to eight on three of those occasions. At the outset of the fourth quarter, however, Huntingtown finally embarked on the pivotal run that would decide the game as the Hurricanes opened on a 14-1 run for a 61-38 lead and the hosts coasted to a 67-45 victory over the Hornets on Monday.
Great Mills (14-7) had displayed numerous signs of grittiness in the third quarter when Huntingtown owned a double-digit lead for much of the frame. Each time the Hurricanes looked destined to blow the game open the Hornets would respond to give their enthusiastic supporters ample reason to cheer. But the first 200 seconds of the fourth quarter perhaps ended any sense of drama.
"I was really pleased with the defensive effort and the rebounding," said Huntingtown coach Tobias Jenifer, whose team advanced to Wednesday's 3A South Region final at St. Charles, a 55-43 winner over Northern on Monday. "I thought we did a really good job on the boards. We had a few bad possessions and some turnovers, but overall I thought everybody contributed tonight."
Great Mills forged its only lead of the contest in the opening two minutes on consecutive buckets from Mikey Milburn and Jameson Dyson that gave the visitors a brief, 4-2 lead. But Huntingtown countered with an 11-1 run over the last six minutes of the first quarter and the Hurricanes would never trail again. In fact, Huntingtown outscored Great Mills in each of the four quarters.
"I thought our guys played with a lot of heart," said Great Mills coach Jeff Burrell. "We gave up too many offensive rebounds. We got beat to a lot of loose balls and 50-50 balls. We definitely could have done a better job on free throws. We lose six seniors, but I think the guys that we have returning can add to the legacy of Great Mills basketball next season."
Buckets by Dyson and Isaiah Mills kept Great Mills close in the late stages of the third quarter, but the Hurricanes ended the frame with baskets inside from Kyle Jones and Warren Gorman for a 49-37 lead. Nasir Miller opened the fourth quarter a three-point field goal for the Hurricanes and another layup from Jones and two more baskets inside from Gorman extended the hosts advantage to 61-38 with 4:30 remaining.