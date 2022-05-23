Both the Huntingtown High School boys and girls lacrosse teams made the long trip to Wheaton High School in Montgomery County on Friday afternoon, May 20, for their respective 2A State semifinal games where the two teams departed amid mixed results.
In the opening contest, the Huntingtown boys edged Easton 11-7 to earn a berth in the 2A State title game at Loyola University as senior Donovan Powell scored three times and teammates Graham Tillet and Jimi Carter each added two goals. Easton got a pair of goals from Drew Schmidt, while Tyler Currie, Zach Bramble, Joe Szymenski, Jermaine Murray and Connor Moore scored one goal apiece for the Warriors.
"Our plan was to come out and play fast and aggressive right from the start," Powell said. "Then once we got the lead and they went into a zone, we had to be patient. We had a lot of two- and three-minute possessions. Them going to a zone probably helped us."
Tillet and Powell each scored for the Hurricanes in the first 39 seconds and Jackson Parker and Jackson Taylor each added a goal over the next four minutes. Easton's Jermaine Murray scored to trim the Warriors' deficit to 4-2, but Carter and Tillet each scored late in the first quarter to lift the Hurricanes to a 6-2 lead, which was also the halftime score since neither team scored in the second quarter.
Schmidt scored twice for the Warriors in the third quarter to keep them close at 7-4 heading into the final minute. But the Hurricanes countered with one goal each from Chad Connolly and Powell over the last 30 seconds to take a 9-4 lead into the fourth quarter. Carter scored the first goal of the fourth to extend the Hurricanes' lead to 10-4.
Easton limited the Hurricanes to one goal over the last nine minutes, but the Warriors could only trim the final margin to 11-7 on late goals from Szymenski, Currie and Moore before the final horn sounded.
In the girls' 2A state semifinal game that followed, Huntingtown got two goals early from senior Hannah Schiemer, but Hereford embarked on a 6-1 run over the next 15 minutes before Schiemer scored again to trim the Bulls' lead to 6-4 at the intermission.
Hereford dominated play in the second half, however, as the Bulls scored the first eight goals after the intermission to push the margin to 14-4, invoking the running clock briefly. Schiemer notched her fourth goal of the game with less than a minute remaining. Hereford's Lindsey Moneymaker scored seven times for the Bulls to lead that squad to the 2A State title game.
"It really wasn't as bas as I thought it was going to be," said Schiemer, who is headed to East Stroudburg University for women's lacrosse. "They had a lot of really fast girls on the team. I thought we played hard all the way to the end. We have a lot of young girls on this year. I'm excited to see what they can do over the next few years."