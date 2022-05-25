After dominating their opponents in the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference then outlasting Easton four days earlier in the 2A State semifinals, the Huntingtown High School boys lacrosse team saw its bid for a genuinely perfect season come to an end when it suffered an 11-7 setback to Kent Island on Tuesday afternoon in the 2A State title game at Loyola University.
Huntingtown (19-1) had clearly been the best team in SMAC throughout the season, outscoring their opponents by a combined margin of 163-16, which included a pair of victories over longtime county and SMAC foe Northern.
The Hurricanes advanced to Tuesday's state title contest courtesy of an 11-7 victory over Easton last Friday at Wheaton High School.
But on Tuesday afternoon in the 2A State title game against Kent Island, Huntingtown never led. In the post game press conference later, Huntingtown coach Pete Kerwin spoke candidly about the efforts of his players throughout the game and the season, while the players who attended were mostly reserved in their remarks while finding dejection difficult to conceal.
"I'm disappointed with the final result today, but by no means am I disappointed with the effort that I got from these guys," Kerwin said. "When you talk about changing the culture for the program, it all starts with these guys. The seniors that came through here really set the bar high for the other players to follow. They gave it everything they had every game and every day in practice."
The Buccaneers scored the game's first four goals before Hurricanes' senior Chad Connolly ended the drought with 4:13 left in the first half. Huntingtown senior Koy Greenwell trimmed the margin to 4-2 less than two minutes later, but Kent Island's Jamie Smith scored just before the horn sounded at the end of the first half to give the Buccaneers a 5-2 lead at the break.
Kent Island (19-1) coach Robert Woolley described Smith's late tally as a "lightening bolt" that gave the Buccaneers momentum heading into the locker room at the intermission. Kent Island promptly started the second half with a flourish as well as Smith and senior Mike Ruffennach each scored once about a minute apart to push the Buccaneers lead to 7-2 early in the third quarter.
After facing its largest deficit of the game and the season at that point, Huntingtown could have wilted under the pressure. But the Hurricanes fought back by scoring five of the game's next six goals to trim the gap to 8-7 with eight minutes remaining. Junior Nate DuVall scored twice, as did senior Jimi Carter and junior Jackson Parker added another.
"Even though we were down at halftime and they got that goal right before the half, it was an 8-7 game in the fourth quarter," said Connolly, who returned to the team in early May after nearly missing the entire season with a shoulder injury. "We were still in it. Even though we couldn't come all the way back, it was just great being able to come back and play with these guys."
Having already shaken off the effects of Smith's late, second period goal and the Buccaneers fast start to the third period to get within 8-7 in the fourth, Huntingtown could not capitalize on the momentum. In fact, Kent Island regained it when Matthew Burnside scored to make it 9-7 then Ruffennach tallied twice in the final 90 seconds to account for the final margin.
"We all worked hard all season and we expected to be here," Greenwell said. "We all knew we were capable of getting to our first state title game. But getting here is not enough. We all expected to be here and we expected to win. This group of seniors began to put in the work last summer."
Kent Island broke the scoreless deadlock just over three minutes into the contest when senior Jack Creighton gave the Buccaneers a 1-0 lead. Just over a minute later Kent Island doubled that advantage when senior Jack Mulligan tallied and just past the midway point of the first quarter senior Jamie Smith, who notched 89 goals during the season, found the net to make it 3-0.
Last Friday afternoon at Wheaton High, Huntingtown disposed of Easton 11-7 in the first of two 2A State semifinal games, then Kent Island punched its ticket to the title clash by upending Hereford 13-3 in a rematch of last year's 2A State title game.