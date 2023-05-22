In a game that truly neither team deserved to lose, the Huntingtown High School boys lacrosse team saw its bid for a state title come to a heartbreaking conclusion last Friday evening when the Hurricanes were edged by defending state champion Kent Island High School 8-7 in overtime in a 2A state semifinal contest at Paint Branch in Montgomery County.

Huntingtown (18-1) had fallen to Kent Island in last year's 2A state title clash at Loyola University and last Friday the Hurricanes and Buccaneers were almost inseparable throughout a semifinal contest that could have easily passed for a championship game. Huntingtown led by as many as two goals once, but the teams were tied on six different occasions and fittingly needed overtime to decide the outcome.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters.

Explore newsletters

Twitter: @TedSoMdNews