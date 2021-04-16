Amid splendid conditions befitting of a typical fall championship event, albeit contested six months later than normal, the Huntingtown High School boys and Northern High School girls both captured the respective team titles at the Calvert County Cross Country Championships at Jefferson Patterson Park on Tuesday.
Huntingtown junior Thomas Foulkes led the Hurricanes to a 12-point victory over runner-up Calvert, which also punched its ticket to Saturday’s Chesapeake Conference Championships at Leonardtown High School. Northern senior Hannah Mack won the girls title, finishing roughly 40 seconds ahead of Huntingtown senior Jane Gorman.
Both the Patriots and Hurricanes’ girls will be heading to Leonardtown on Saturday.
“I wanted to go out and run about five minutes flat for the first mile,” said Foulkes, who completed the course in 17 minutes, 0.6 seconds. “Of course, right from the start it didn’t go according to plan. I wanted to get an early lead on [Northern’s] Gavin [Smith] and by the second mile I could tell he was no longer on my heels. But I could hear someone near me and it turned out to be [Patuxent’s] Logan [Musumeci]. I wanted him to finish second.”
Foulkes won the individual title and teammates Brandon Stein (17:52.4), Thomas Gorman (17:53.9) placed sixth and seventh, respectively. Calvert sophomore Jack Hartsig (17:15.1), finished third, while senior Jacob Bush (18:02.7) was eighth. Northern’s Gavin Smith (17:20.2), Cameron King (18:22.0) and Samuel Foltz (18:31.1) were fifth, ninth and 10th, respectively. Musumeci was the only Patuxent runner to place in the top 10.
Northern senior Hannah Mack proved best among the female runners on Tuesday, stopping the timer in 19:08.2, roughly 40 seconds in front of Gorman (19:45.3). The Patriots’ Abby Setzfand (20:40.1) and Anna Finn 20:55.4) finished third and fourth, respectively. Calvert senior Erinn Diehl (23:04.9), the younger sister of former Calvert standout Justin Diehl, was the top finisher among the Cavaliers with a 10th-place finish. Junior Kristen Prince was sidelined with a knee injury.
“This was the first time all season that we were able to have all of our top five girls on hand for the same meet,” said Northern coach Josh Dawson. “Hannah went out and ran very well and Abby and Anna both ran well. We should have a full complement of girls on Saturday. I would like to see our seniors go there and finish out the season on a high note.”
Mack and fellow seniors Setzfand and Finn led the Patriots contingent, while Julia Devine was seventh (21:45.8) and junior Hannah Bingham placed ninth (23:01.5).
Gorman led the Hurricane contingent, followed by Victoria McAnney (20:57.9), Darcia Gleason (21:18.0) and Jenna McMaster (22:39.1) who crossed the line in fifth, sixth and eighth, respectively. Patuxent sophomore Ella Muschlitz (25:18.1) was 19th overall.
