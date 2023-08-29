In its final scrimmage before embarking on the season opener against Southern Maryland Athletic Conference foe Great Mills High School on Sept. 5, the Huntingtown boys soccer team got an acid test from defending 4A state champion Bowie on Monday afternoon and the Hurricanes accorded themselves relatively well in the 2-0 setback.

Huntingtown 10th-year coach Charlie Russell was looking to give his squad a genuine challenge before opening the SMAC slate at Great Mills next week and for the most part he was admittedly pleased with what he saw. Huntingtown, which hopes to contend for the SMAC, 2A South and 2AsState titles this fall, limited the host Bulldogs to a first-half goal from Chris Ruiz and a second-half tally from Chenor Cham in Tuesday's preseason scrimmage.


  

