Huntingtown High School senior defender Reagan Hersh turns up field with the ball in the first half of Monday's preseason scrimmage at Bowie High School, won the reigning 4A state champion Bulldogs 2-0 over the Hurricanes.
Huntingtown High School boys soccer coaches and players huddle at halftime of their final preseason scrimmage at Bowie High on Monday afternoon. The Hurricanes played well but eventually suffered a 2-0 setback against the reigning 4A state champion Bulldogs in that contest.
Huntingtown High School sophomore Corey McClellan prepares to deliver a corner kick late in the second half of Monday's preseason scrimmage at Bowie High. The Hurricanes played well but eventually suffered a 2-0 setback to the reigning 4A state champions on Monday.
The digital scoreboard at the west end of the soccer field at Bowie High School tells the story on Monday afternoon as the host Bulldogs defeated Huntingtown 2-0 in the final preseason scrimmage for both teams.
Ted Black/Southern Maryland News
Ted Black/Southern Maryland News
Ted Black/Southern Maryland News
In its final scrimmage before embarking on the season opener against Southern Maryland Athletic Conference foe Great Mills High School on Sept. 5, the Huntingtown boys soccer team got an acid test from defending 4A state champion Bowie on Monday afternoon and the Hurricanes accorded themselves relatively well in the 2-0 setback.
Huntingtown 10th-year coach Charlie Russell was looking to give his squad a genuine challenge before opening the SMAC slate at Great Mills next week and for the most part he was admittedly pleased with what he saw. Huntingtown, which hopes to contend for the SMAC, 2A South and 2AsState titles this fall, limited the host Bulldogs to a first-half goal from Chris Ruiz and a second-half tally from Chenor Cham in Tuesday's preseason scrimmage.
"I wanted to play a tough opponent in our last scrimmage and give these guys a challenge before the season starts," Russell said. "I thought we played well. But games against good teams like that really show us what we need to work on and what we need to do to get better."
Bowie controlled the midfield play through much of the first half, but the Bulldogs were often denied good scoring chances by Huntingtown senior defender Greg Proctor and senior keeper Cole Galdieri. Bowie finally got on the board at the 13-minute mark of the first half when Ruiz got past his defender, eluded a diving Galdieri then softly booted a shot into the right corner of the net for a 1-0 Bulldogs' lead.
Huntingtown managed to keep Bowie off the board through the remainder of the first half as the Hurricanes also got solid play in the middle from Tommy Biehn, Aiden Moses and Reagan Hersh. But the reigning 4A state champs were able to double their advantage in the second half when Cham drilled a low shot that just eluded Galdieri at the 12-minute mark of the second half.
"We played against a really skilled team today," Russell said. "But a lot of our guys played well the whole 80 minutes. Nathan [Williams] was good up top and Moses and Reagan were good in the middle. Greg Proctor played a heck of a game. He's the leader of the team out on the field — he sees everything."