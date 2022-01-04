Events progressed quickly and smoothly in the dual meet between the Calvert and Huntingtown swim teams last month at the Edward T. Hall Aquatic Center the close proximity of the two teams was also reflected in the final scores.
Bolstered by victories in all three relays, both the Calvert High School boys and Huntingtown High School girls earned narrow triumphs as both seek to perhaps supplant Northern High at the head of the class among Calvert County teams in SMAC. Calvert's boys won, 129-115, despite losing one event via disqualification, while the Hurricanes' girls prevailed 149-119.
Huntingtown senior Emma Biehn captured both the women's 200-yard freestyle (2:12.97) and the 100 butterfly (1:04.75) and joined teammates Olivia Frick, Olivia Hudson and Gabby Schmidt on the 200 medley relay (2:01.47) that opened the meet with a comfortable victory and on the 400 free relay (4:09.53) that capped the meet with another handy score.
"I really liked my times tonight," said Biehn, who also swims for Kings Landing each summer during the Prince-Mont meets. "Our relays are both really good. I'm hoping to get down to 2:04 in the 200 free and below a minute in the 100 fly by SMAC. We face a lot of good competition in SMAC. Northern was really fast."
Biehn led a Hurricanes' sweep of the top three spots in the 200 free, then Schmidt prevailed in the 200 individual medley (2:36.30). Frick won the 50 free (26.98) then finished second behind Biehn in the 100 fly. Schmidt joined Biehn as double winners by taking the 100 backstroke (1:09.67) then Frick, Schmidt, Hudson and Biehn combined to take the 400 free relay.
Calvert's boys enabled the Cavaliers to earn a split at the dual meet between SMAC intra-county foes, courtesy of their 129-115 victory over the Hurricanes which was actually deceptively close. Calvert swimmer Drew Linz won both the boys' 200 free (1:54.15) and the 100 fly (56.01) and was also part of two relays that triumphed.
"We did not get to have a season last winter, but all of these kids have really performed well in practices and meets since we started back," said Calvert coach Brian Dryer. "Several of our boys relays are really good and our girls are doing well. We're hoping to make an impact at SMAC and then do well at the region and state meets."
In the opening event of the Dec. 20 meet, Rylie Strain, Tanner Norman, Lynch and Chase Foceaux combined to capture the 200 medley relay (1:55.68), Lynch came right back to win the 200 free then Foceaux narrowly prevailed in the 50 free (26.73). Lynch won the 100 fly then Strain scored in the 100 back (1:03.18) and later Lynch, Foceaux, Strain and Jeffery Rivas combined to seal the verdict by taking the 400 free relay (3:55.27).