Roughly one week after their annual league meeting had been unquestionably one-sided, Huntingtown High School needed a strong fourth quarter to pull away from rival Northern High 13-7 to capture the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference boys lacrosse championship on Monday evening at Leonardtown in a game much closer than the final score indicated.
Huntingtown had cruised to a 15-2 victory over Northern the week before when the two teams met in Owings, but on Monday evening the outcome was still very much in doubt heading to the final 12 minutes of play. Northern had actually scored the game's first two goals — matching their entire total for 48 minutes the week before — and the Patriots were only down by two goals in the second half.
"We knew it was going to be a lot closer game this time," said Huntingtown coach Pete Kerwin. "Northern is a very good team. We weren't expecting a lopsided game the first time and we knew it was not going to be the same this time. I think our seniors really stepped up in the fourth quarter. Northern came ready to play tonight, which we knew they would."
Huntingtown senior Chad Connolly was one of the standouts for the Hurricanes' football team last fall, eventually earning the designation as top defensive player in SMAC. But he required shoulder surgery last winter that was initially expected to cost him his entire senior season as a member of the boys' lacrosse team. His recovery, however, was contrary to those expectations and Monday evening Connolly scored three goals in his first game of the season.
"It means so much to me to be able to play with this group of guys again," Connolly said. "Initially, they told me that I would not be cleared until June 10, which is obviously after the season is over. But I got cleared to play about 10 days ago and tonight was my first game. It just felt great to be out there. Winning SMAC is nice, but for us its all about winning regions and states."
Northern led 2-0 in the opening minutes, but the two teams were tied at 2-2 at the end of the first quarter and the Hurricanes owned a 7-3 halftime advantage. As they had done at the outset, Northern had the better start to the second half and trimmed the Hurricanes' lead to two on goals from Dylan Lambert and Coy Mills.
But Huntingtown ended the frame with a goal each from Connolly and Jackson Taylor and the Hurricanes pulled away in the fourth quarter for a 13-7 victory in a game much closer than the final score indicated and clearly much more competitive than the previous meeting between the two squads. Connolly, Jimmy Carter and Jackson Parker each finished with three goals for the Hurricanes, while Donovan Powell added a pair.
"I was proud of the way our boys fought tonight," said Northern coach Leif Crider. "We gave up a couple of goals late in the third quarter, but we continued to battle in the fourth quarter. It was a much better showing this week. Now we can get ready for the region playoffs. There are a lot of really good teams in our region."