Monday afternoon offered the various senior members of the host Calvert High School and visiting Huntingtown field hockey teams the chance to savor the start of a season usually long completed by the last full week of winter.
Huntingtown (1-0) scored early and often en route to a 9-0 victory over the Cavaliers as senior Kenley Zeruto tallied four goals and fellow senior Emma Pike added three more to go along with single goals from Emma Schiemer and Cora Kent. The March 15 outing highlighted the differing degrees of varsity playing experience between the squads.
“We’re all so happy that we get to have a senior season,” said Pike, who also plays lacrosse for the school and is headed to Wingate University this fall to play lacrosse. “We have a lot of seniors on the team and most of us have already signed for college for one sport or another. Today we played with a lot of energy and it was really important to get those goals early and get our confidence.”
Huntingtown controlled the possessions from the opening whistle and the Hurricanes owned a commanding 5-0 advantage at the end of the first quarter. Calvert may not have been able to match their guests experience or execution on Monday, but Cavaliers’ senior Alexis Melancon and freshman Alexis Kile were bright spots in the lopsided setback.
“It’s a short season and we start a lot later than usual, but it’s great just to have a season,” said Melancon, who is headed to Hood College for field hockey. “Normally the season ends before my birthday [in November]. The last two years our awards banquet was actually on my birthday. But it was great playing today against them. They have a lot of good players and they’re really nice girls.”
Zeruto tallied three goals and Pike scored twice during the first quarter and then Pike would complete her ‘hat trick’ in the third quarter. Emma Schiemer scored the Hurricanes’ last goal of of the first half then Zeruto, Pike and Kent each scored once in the second half. Kile offered some of the longest drives of the game that thwarted a few other potential Huntingtown scoring chances.
“I’m glad to be able to come out here and play with these girls, especially the seniors,” Kile said. “It’s a really great experience just being able to play with them. Huntingtown has a really good team. They play hard and they play fast.”
