In a common scene throughout the game, the Huntingtown High School field hockey team spent ample time in front of the Great Mills crease on Tuesday afternoon and eventually emerged with a 7-0 victory over the Hornets in the season opener for both teams.
Huntingtown High School's Lindsey Palenski sends the ball toward one of her teammates as Great Mills goalie Elinor Yokley and her defenders crowd the box . Palenski recorded five assists as the Hurricanes upended the visiting Hornets 7-0 on Tuesday afternoon.
As hot, humid conditions settled over the region throughout and beyond Labor Day weekend, the Huntingtown High School field hockey team opened its 2023 campaign with a 7-0 victory over a youthful Great Mills squad on Tuesday afternoon.
Huntingtown (1-0) spent much of the day in front of the Great Mills crease on Tuesday, but the combination of errant shots and tough saves by Hornets' freshman goalie Elinor Yokley prevented the hosts from prevailing in lopsided fashion. Huntingtown, however, did get two goals each from juniors Chloe Zeruto and Kaitlyn Friel, and Lindsey Palenski tallied five assists as the Hurricanes opened the season in dominant fashion.
"It was definitely hot today," Zeruto said. "But I thought we played well together. We have a young team this year, only a couple of seniors with some juniors and a lot of younger players. But our goals are still the same. We want to win as many games as we can."
Like Zeruto, Kaitlyn Friel, the daughter of Hurricanes' football coach Paul Friel, had a pair of goals and was among the beneficiaries of superb passes from Palenski, who took most of the free possession corners.
"It was a good game to start the season," Friel said. "We played OK today. It was definitely hot and it took us a while to get going."
Although Huntingtown spent much of its time in front of the Great Mills crease on Tuesday, the Hurricanes only owned modest leads along the way. Friel and Zeruto gave the hosts a 2-0 lead at the end of the first quarter and another goal from Zeruto extended the advantage to 3-0 at intermission. Teams were also permitted water breaks midway through each 15-minute quarter.
Friel notched her second goal of the day in the third quarter and a pair of freshmen accounted for the Hurricanes final tallies. Lily Catlett and Layla Howard, each of which benefited from crisp passes from the end line from Palenski, accounted for the final two goals of the fourth quarter with Howard's goal literally seconds before the final whistle.