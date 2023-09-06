As hot, humid conditions settled over the region throughout and beyond Labor Day weekend, the Huntingtown High School field hockey team opened its 2023 campaign with a 7-0 victory over a youthful Great Mills squad on Tuesday afternoon.

Huntingtown (1-0) spent much of the day in front of the Great Mills crease on Tuesday, but the combination of errant shots and tough saves by Hornets' freshman goalie Elinor Yokley prevented the hosts from prevailing in lopsided fashion. Huntingtown, however, did get two goals each from juniors Chloe Zeruto and Kaitlyn Friel, and Lindsey Palenski tallied five assists as the Hurricanes opened the season in dominant fashion.


  

