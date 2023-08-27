For the second consecutive season, Huntingtown High School field hockey coach Shannon Persetic will head into the upcoming fall slate with a youthful group that features only four seniors and their skills will get tested early and often during the opening month of contests against fellow perennial Southern Maryland Athletic Conference powers.

During her previous 10 seasons at the helm of the Hurricanes’ field hockey team, a tenure that will wind down in conjunction with her retirement from teaching in 2026, Persetic has guided the field hockey team to SMAC and regional crowns. This year’s squad, while sporting only four seniors, could add to that resume beginning on September when it hosts Great Mills during a demanding opening month.


  

