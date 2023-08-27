Huntingtown High School field hockey players take part in a brief, intra-squad scrimmage at the latter portion of practice last Monday afternoon as the Hurricanes prepare for their season opener against Great Mills on Sept. 5.
Huntingtown High School field hockey coach Shannon Persetic, right, talks to her players during a brief break in practice last week as the Hurricanes prepare for their season opener at home against Great Mills on Sept. 5.
Ted Black/Southern Maryland News
For the second consecutive season, Huntingtown High School field hockey coach Shannon Persetic will head into the upcoming fall slate with a youthful group that features only four seniors and their skills will get tested early and often during the opening month of contests against fellow perennial Southern Maryland Athletic Conference powers.
During her previous 10 seasons at the helm of the Hurricanes’ field hockey team, a tenure that will wind down in conjunction with her retirement from teaching in 2026, Persetic has guided the field hockey team to SMAC and regional crowns. This year’s squad, while sporting only four seniors, could add to that resume beginning on September when it hosts Great Mills during a demanding opening month.
“This is a very young team, but they’re a great group of girls,” said Persteic, whose team will travel to Northern on Sep. 11 and Patuxent two days later before hosting Leonardtown on Sep. 20. “We only have four seniors and most of the team is sophomores. But all the girls showed up in great shape and this first week of practice has been productive.”
Among the bevy of sophomores on the roster is Anya Bortchevsky, who got ample time last season as a freshman and then also played for the Hurricanes’ girls’ lacrosse team last spring. Bortchevsky, a straight-A student as a freshman, is eager to see how the Hurricanes will fare against perennial SMAC rivals Northern, Patuxent and Leonardtown.
“Last year was a great learning experience,” Bortchevsky said. “I had never played field hockey before, but it was a lot of fun. This first week of practices has been really good. Most of the girls were on varsity last season and now we’re just looking to improve on what we did last season. Northern and Patuxent are definitely our two biggest rivals in the county and Leonardtown is obviously really good.”
Huntingtown will actually face Northern twice next month, the first time at Northern on Sep. 11 then the second on Sep. 28 at home in a non-conference game. The Hurricanes will also face Patuxent on two occasions, the first on Sep. 13 in Lusby and then latter on Oct. 18 at home.