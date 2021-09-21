One year after it dominated play throughout an abbreviated spring season en route to taking the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference Chesapeake Division championship courtesy of a wealth of talented seniors, the Huntingtown High School field hockey team is looking to repeat this fall amid a genuine youth movement albeit with one superb senior at then helm.
Last week on Thursday afternoon, Sept. 16, Huntingtown (4-0) remained undefeated on the season with a 6-0 victory over La Plata, another squad that has few seniors this fall. Hurricanes' senior Hannah Schiemer, who is headed to East Stroudsburg University for women's lacrosse next fall, scored twice, and four other Huntingtown underclassmen scored one goal each to keep the Hurricanes undefeated.
"We had a lot of really good seniors last year," Schiemer said. "But with all of them gone now the younger girls have to realize this season is not going to be easy. We have to work hard if we want to stay on top and compete with the best teams in the league and in our region. of course, we're looking forward to playing teams like Northern and Patuxent and Leonardtown, but we have to get better with each game."
La Plata may not have scored, but the Warriors were hardly devoid of talent. Senior Ella Walker and freshman Caroline Earnshaw displayed good stick handling skills in defeat and were among the bright spots for the Warriors. Walker, who also plays lacrosse for the school in the spring, was optimistic about the team's chances to capture the SMAC Potomac Division crown.
"We didn't get to have a season at all last year, so a lot of the girls are playing field hockey for the very first time," Walker said. "We're young, but the girls play hard and they listen in practice. It's going to take time. Teams like Huntingtown and Northern have girls that have been playing together for a while."
Huntingtown owned a tepid, 2-0 lead at the end of the first quarter one goal each from Juli Lewis and Kate Montgomery. Chloe Oberg and Schiemer each tallied once in the second quarter to lift the Hurricanes to a 4-0 halftime lead, then Makayla Smith added another goal in the third quarter and Schiemer notched her second in the fourth to cap the scoring.
Schiemer is among a small, talented group of SMAC field hockey seniors and two of her counterparts, Northern's Mackenzie Blackwell and Patuxent's Abby Alderman, are also members of the same club lacrosse team, the Uproar 18-U squad. Most of the SMAC Chesapeake Division contests are back loaded, with Huntingtown facing Patuxent on Oct. 18 then Northern two days later on Oct. 20.