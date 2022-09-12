Huntingtown High School freshman Ella Gagliardi, senior Ella Cox and senior Juli Lewis accounted for all the goals last Friday afternoon when the Hurricanes upended La Plata 4-1. Cox scored twice and Gagliardi and Lewis tallied once each while Lily Greenwell collected three assists.
La Plata goalie Addison Sheridan looks to clear the loose ball in the second half of last Friday's contest against Huntingtown amid a host of players. Huntingtown prevailed 4-1, with Hurricanes' senior Ella Cox recording two goals and Lily Greenwell contributing three assists.
Huntingtown High School senior Ella Cox heads up field with the ball after scoring her second goal of the contest last Friday as the Hurricanes upended host La Plata 4-1 in the early SMAC clash among field hockey teams.
Players from Huntingtown and La Plata field hockey teams scramble for the loose ball in the second half of last Friday's contest eventually won by the visiting Hurricanes 4-1.
Staff photo by Ted Black
Huntingtown High School freshman Ella Gagliardi, senior Ella Cox and senior Juli Lewis accounted for all the goals last Friday afternoon when the Hurricanes upended La Plata 4-1. Cox scored twice and Gagliardi and Lewis tallied once each while Lily Greenwell collected three assists.
Staff photo by Ted Black
La Plata goalie Addison Sheridan looks to clear the loose ball in the second half of last Friday's contest against Huntingtown amid a host of players. Huntingtown prevailed 4-1, with Hurricanes' senior Ella Cox recording two goals and Lily Greenwell contributing three assists.
Staff photo by Ted Black
Huntingtown High School senior Ella Cox heads up field with the ball after scoring her second goal of the contest last Friday as the Hurricanes upended host La Plata 4-1 in the early SMAC clash among field hockey teams.
Last Friday afternoon, Sept. 9, when the Huntingtown High School field hockey team edged host La Plata 4-1, the Hurricanes' methodical victory over the Warriors provided longtime coach Shannon Persetic with one genuine moment of concern.
Huntingtown (3-0) had controlled much of the first half with one goal each from Ella Gagliardi and Ella Cox for a 2-0 halftime advantage. But when La Plata sophomore Caroline Earnshaw scored the Warriors' lone goal of the contest just over four minutes into the third quarter, Persetic sensed that her squad needed to regroup.
"Right after they scored that goal in the third quarter, I called a timeout to get the girls to settle down a little," said Persetic, whose team previously blanked Westlake 11-0 and Calvert 4-0. "Up until that goal I thought we had controlled the game. I just sensed they were starting to lose a little focus, so I wanted to get them settled down."
Huntingtown promptly countered with a goal from senior Juli Lewis and Cox added her second midway through the fourth quarter on a rocket from just inside the circle that gave the Hurricanes ample breathing room. Lily Greenwell had three assists for Huntingtown and La Plata sophomore goalie Addison Sheridan made a number of difficult saves to keep the game close.
"I thought we did a good job talking and communicating with one another today," said Cox, who is also the goalie for the Huntingtown girls' lacrosse team in the spring. "We need to do a better job of talking. One of our goals is to get to the SMAC championship game this year and then see how far we can get in the region playoffs."
La Plata (0-2) coach Pomi Radcliff commended her players from their performance, with Earnshaw getting the Warriors on the board in the third quarter and Sheridan making a number of tough saves on scrums just in front of the box.
"The girls really battled today," Radcliff said. "We've had two tough games against really good teams to start the season. We played Chopticon at their place and it took us a little while to adjust to that turf field. We're used to playing on our Bermuda grass where it takes a while for the ball to get from one place to another. On those new turf fields, the ball moves quickly."
Earnshaw appeared to have little trouble navigating the terrain for the Warriors, netting the team's lone goal in the second half. The rough surface also did not appear to prove a hinderance to Cox, whose last goal found the back of the box from inside the circle.