After battling through a scoreless first half with their perennial arch rials last Friday afternoon, the Huntingtown High School field hockey team got one goal each in the second half from senior Emma Schiemer and sophomore Lily Greenwell en route to a 2-0 victory over Patuxent to capture the Southern Maryland Conference Championships.
Championship games often develop into defensive struggles and such was the case last Friday afternoon when Huntingtown and Patuxent battled through a scoreless first half on a mild, windy afternoon. But in the second half the prevailing winds eventually enabled the Hurricanes to emerge with a 2-0 victory over the Panthers, with Schiemer and Greenwell each scoring once in the third and fourth quarters, respectively.
"Patuxent is always our toughest opponent," said Schiemer, who also plays lacrosse for the school and is heading to Lock Raven University for that sport that fall. "We knew it was going to be a close game. When I finally scored our first goal that was such a relief. Then we Lily scored with about eight minutes left we felt really good. It feels so great to finally beat them in a championship game."
While Schiemer is accustomed to scoring, Greenwell admitted her goal on Friday with just over eight minutes remaining was her first of the season. Clinging to a tepid, 1-0, advantage through much of the second half courtesy of Schiemer's tally, Greenwell's goal nearing the midway point of the fourth quarter gave the Hurricanes a little breathing room.
"I had not scored a goal all season, so I'm not used to scoring," said Greenwell, who also plays lacrosse for the school in the spring. "When Emma scored that was such a huge relief. Then when I scored I was so happy and so surprised."
Huntingtown senior goalie Nicole Gray, who is headed to Frostburg University this fall, recorded the shutout as the Hurricanes were able to thwart most Patuxent attacks in the fourth quarter. Huntingtown seniors Emma Pike and Kenley Zeruto, both of which are also playing lacrosse in the spring and then in college, also both played a key role for the Hurricanes last Friday.