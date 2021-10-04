On a night when its special teams played a key role in the 42-6 lopsided victory at St. Charles High School, the Huntingtown High School football team got one touchdown that proved to be truly special for a player unaccustomed to scoring.
After spotting the host Spartans a 6-0 lead on a 24-yard touchdown pass from Kevin Taylor to Justin Palmer, Huntingtown claimed a 14-6 lead when quarterback Koy Greenwell scored from one yard out and midway through the second quarter the Hurricanes forced a pair of turnovers and cashed in on the second one when running back David Bolin scored on a two-yard run.
When Huntingtown (5-0) stopped St. Charles on its next possession and forced the Spartans to punt, two-way lineman Riley Curtin perhaps solidified the Hurricanes dominance in all three phases. Curtin burst through the middle and blocked the punt, grabbed the free ball and raced 20 yards for a touchdown that propelled the visitors to a 21-6 lead.
"I have never scored a touchdown at any level ever," Curtin said. "I don't think I've ever run that fast before. But once the ball landed in my hands, I just took off running. Scoring that touchdown was a lineman's dream."
Huntingtown relied primarily on its defense through the first half of the season and the Hurricanes will be among the serious contenders for the 2A state title this fall. But St. Charles (2-2) was able to start the game quickly by marching 75 yards in 10 plays and scored when quarterback Kevin Taylor connected with Justin Palmer on a 24-yard strike.
Nevertheless, that truly proved to be the highlight of the occasion for St. Charles as Huntingtown scored the game's final 42 points and the entire fourth quarter was played under the running clock. Curtin had ended the first half scoring with a blocked punt return for touchdown then Dayvonte Threatt resumed the scoring by returning the second half kickoff 80 yards for another special teams touchdown.
"Our defense has really carried us the first month of the season," said Huntingtown coach Paul Friel. "Until tonight, our offense really hadn't done a whole lot. But our special teams has been very good all season. Riley came through with that blocked punt and ran it back for a touchdown and Dayvonte ran the opening kickoff of the second half back for another touchdown."
While the Calvert County and St. Mary's County football teams were able to compete in an abbreviated schedule last spring, the Charles County squads were unable to play a single game after the season was canceled due to the pandemic. St. Charles coach Patrick Orndoff understands that his players and others on Charles County teams are going to be behind the curve this season.
"We only have two guys with any varsity experience and most of my other starters were playing on the junior varsity team two years ago," Orndoff said. "So, we've been able to start the games pretty well, but by the second half my guys are tired. I think we'll be okay playing other Charles County teams, but we're at a disadvantage playing Calvert and St. Mary's teams."