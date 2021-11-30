Throughout much of the first half of last Friday's 2A state semifinal contest, the host Huntingtown High School football team controlled the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball and sustained drives that appeared destined for points.
But on a night when the Hurricanes were hoping to punch their ticket to this week's 2A state championship game at Navy Marine Core Stadium in Annapolis, the Huntingtown season came to an abrupt end Nov. 26 in a 14-7 setback against visiting Milford Mill Academy. The Millers advanced to face Frederick Douglass of Prince George's County in the Dec. 3 state title game at Navy.
"I thought we had a really good game plan coming in here," said Huntingtown coach Paul Friel. "In a lot of ways, I thought we outplayed them. They were just able to score on those two busted plays. I thought we did everything well, except score on some possessions in the red zone and then giving up those two bigs plays."
Huntingtown could not have asked for a better start to last Friday's semifinal as the Hurricanes took the opening kickoff and marched deep into Milford Mill territory. But when it counted most, the Hurricanes' execution faltered and the 11-play drive — one that lasted over seven minutes — ended sans points when quarterback Koy Greenwell had his first pass attempt of the night intercepted by free safety and opposing quarterback Tahseen Howard.
On its first possession of the second quarter, Huntingtown punter Bryce Lafollette pinned the Millers inside their own five-yard line and following a short Milford Mill punt, the Hurricanes started their subsequent drive at the Millers' 34. Huntingtown again reached the Milford Mill 20, but on fourth down Lafollette pushed his 37-yard field goal attempt wide right and the game remained scoreless.
Milford Mill had weathered a couple of early drives and on their next possession the Millers would finally display signs of life offensively. Howard connected with wide receiver Daysen Shell on a screen pass left, but Shell promptly reversed field and found a running lane and sprinted down the right sideline to complete a 66-yard touchdown. Shell added the extra point to give the Millers a 7-0 lead with 1:07 left in the half.
On its opening drive of the second half, Shell had his punt blocked and the Hurricanes took over at the Millers' 27. Presented with a golden opportunity to draw even, Huntingtown again stumbled and turned the ball over on downs. But following another short punt from Shell, Huntingtown finally found pay dirt just past the midway point of the third quarter.
On the fourth play of a drive that started near midfield, Huntingtown senior running back David Bolin found a hole off left tackle and sprinted 35 yards for a touchdown. Lafollette nailed the extra point and the Hurricanes were even with the Millers at 7-all with 3:52 left in the quarter.
"That play worked really well," said Bolin, who is headed to the U.S. Coast Guard Academy for football and to run track. "The line did a great job for me. I thought we were going to turn the corner at that point. But we just didn't do enough. It was still a great four years. I have never been around a better group of guys."
After three quarters of being limited to one explosive offensive play, Milford Mill opened the fourth quarter with its best drive of the game. On third down and goal from the Hurricanes' 15, Howard rolled out to his right and looked destined for a loss. But the nimble quarterback reversed field, picked up several blocks inside the 10 and sprinted to the left corner of the end zone to propel the Millers to a 14-7 lead with 7:47 remaining.
Huntingtown failed to attain a first down on its next possession, but on its final possession of the game and the season the Hurricanes marched 75 yards into Milford Mill territory. Greenwell completed four passes for first downs, but on the game's final play his last pass as a Hurricane sailed through the back of the end zone and the Millers escaped with a 14-7 victory.