Moments after leaving the field with a 20-7 victory at Patuxent High School last Friday night in their belated season opener, the players and coaches of the Huntingtown football team admitted they had plenty to celebrate on the 30-minute ride back to school.
Huntingtown (1-0) had been unable to compete in a single scrimmage and had one week of practice after being sidelined for two weeks when one of its players tested positive for COVID-19. Patuxent (2-1) had won its first two games in lopsided fashion, downing Leonardtown 33-6, then Chopticon 48-13, before suffering its first defeat on Friday against the Hurricanes.
Huntingtown controlled the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball and that allowed the Hurricanes to get three rushing touchdowns from senior quarterback Noah Kuntz. Huntingtown owned a 20-0 lead until late in the fourth quarter when the Panthers ended the visitors’ bid for a shutout when Adam Commodore scored on a two-yard run.
“It was great just be able to get back out on the field and play a game,” said Kuntz, who had rushing touchdowns of one, two and 10 yards on Friday. “I think a lot of us feel blessed that we’re even able to have a season. It means a lot, especially to us seniors because this is our last chance to play the game we love.”
Huntingtown senior running back Alex Steiss saw action on both sides of the line on Friday night. Like Kuntz, Steiss embraced the chance to get back on the field with his teammates for practices and games.
“It’s great just to be able to get back on the field again with the guys,” said Steiss, who also plays lacrosse for the school in the spring. “Our offensive line did a great job the whole game. We knew this was going to be a tough first game, but our big guys up front really did a great job.”
Patuxent (2-0) coach Nick Allen commended his players for their effort on Friday night but admitted the contest hinged on one simple phase.
“They beat us up front,” Allen said. “That’s where games are won and lost, at the line of scrimmage. They were just better than us tonight up front. There are no moral victories, but I was happy for the guys that we got that late touchdown. It gave us something to build on.”
With a limited number of practices and no games or scrimmages for his squad prior to last Friday, Huntingtown coach Paul Friel he was pleasantly surprised with the Hurricanes’ level of execution.
“All things considered, I was very happy with the way we played, especially in the first half,” said Friel, whose team will host Leonardtown (1-3) on Thursday. “I thought we got a little tired and a little sloppy in the second half, but overall we did a lot of good things against a very good team. I think the kids were happy and excited just being able to have a chance to play.”
Even Huntingtown athletic director Vashawne Gross commended his contemporaries for their efforts in getting the season underway and giving each team a chance to play as many games as possible.
“I really appreciate all the work the other athletic directors did to help us get in as many games as possible,” Gross said. “We were able to make up a game [against Chopticon] at the end of the schedule and that means a lot to our guys.”
In other SMAC football games on Friday night, Northern (2-0) defeated Great Mills, 34-13, as the Patriots scored 28 unanswered points in the second half to stay unbeaten heading into this Thursday’s game at Calvert. Chopticon (1-2) edged Leonardtown (1-3), 12-7, giving first-year coach Duane Atherton his first victory as the Braves head coach.
Then on Saturday night, St. Mary’s Ryken High School (0-3) suffered a heartbreaking, 12-9, overtime setback to Gonzaga in their Washington Catholic Athletic Conference clash. The Knights rallied from a 6-0 deficit to take a 9-6 lead before yielding the winning touchdown in the extra session. Ryken has a bye this week then will host DeMatha High, a 17-7 winner over St. John’s on Friday night, on April 9.
