Huntingtown High School senior Makeala Graham goes up for a short jumper in the first half of last Friday's game when the Hurricanes upended visiting Chopticon 44-35 to complete a season sweep of the Braves.
Huntingtown High School senior Megan Devine looks to keep Chopticon defender Memory Bethea away as she heads up court in the first half of last Friday's game. Devine and the Hurricanes upended the Braves 44-35 on 'senior night' to complete a season sweep of Huntingtown.
Chopticon High School senior Angelena Holmes heads to the line for a free throw attempt in the second half of last Friday's game at Huntingtown. Holmes and the Braves were eventually upended by the host Hurricanes 44-35 on that occasion.
Chopticon High School Memory Bethea heads to the line for a pair of technical foul shots in the second half of last Friday's game at Huntingtown. Bethea and the Braves were eventually upended the host Hurricanes 44-35 in that outing.
Huntingtown High School seniors Tyler Johnson, Makeala Graham and Megan Devine are all smiles after the Hurricanes' girls' basketball team christened their senior night celebration with a 44-35 victory over visiting Chopticon last Friday.
Huntingtown High School senior Makeala Graham goes up for a short jumper in the first half of last Friday's game when the Hurricanes upended visiting Chopticon 44-35 to complete a season sweep of the Braves.
Staff photo by Ted Black
Huntingtown High School senior Megan Devine looks to keep Chopticon defender Memory Bethea away as she heads up court in the first half of last Friday's game. Devine and the Hurricanes upended the Braves 44-35 on 'senior night' to complete a season sweep of Huntingtown.
Staff photo by Ted Black
Chopticon High School senior Angelena Holmes heads to the line for a free throw attempt in the second half of last Friday's game at Huntingtown. Holmes and the Braves were eventually upended by the host Hurricanes 44-35 on that occasion.
Staff photo by Ted Black
Chopticon High School Memory Bethea heads to the line for a pair of technical foul shots in the second half of last Friday's game at Huntingtown. Bethea and the Braves were eventually upended the host Hurricanes 44-35 in that outing.
Staff photo by Ted Black
Huntingtown High School seniors Tyler Johnson, Makeala Graham and Megan Devine are all smiles after the Hurricanes' girls' basketball team christened their senior night celebration with a 44-35 victory over visiting Chopticon last Friday.
In a contest that was considerably closer than the final score indicated, the Huntingtown High School girls' basketball team was able to christen its senior night celebration with a 44-35 victory over visiting Chopticon last Friday evening in a Southern Maryland Athletic Conference clash.
Huntingtown (8-11 overall, 5-7 in SMAC) had upended Chopticon (7-12, 5-7) 36-29 two months earlier and the Hurricanes and Braves were involved in another defensive struggle on Feb. 17. Chopticon rallied from a six-point halftime deficit to draw even with the hosts at 25-all heading to the fourth quarter, but in the final frame it was the Hurricanes' seniors who rose to the occasion.
Huntingtown seniors Megan Devine, Makaela Graham and Tyler Johnson had really had not much to celebrate prior to last Friday's game designated for them. Like Chopticon, Huntingtown has hovered around mid-pack of the SMAC girls bracket all winter and both teams will be grateful to get a home playoff game — possibly against one another — beginning Feb. 24.
"One thing I learned the most this season was how to be a better teammate," said Devine, who signed her National Letter of Intent to play women's lacrosse with Stevenson University just before the basketball season commenced. "Even on nights like tonight when I am not scoring, I have to get the ball to my teammates and play good defense and help any way that I can."
Fittingly, Devine scored the Hurricanes' first basket of the fourth quarter and Johnson added two of the next three and midway through the frame the hosts owned a 37-27 advantage. Chopticon countered with the next bucket from Kirnique Swales and had three chances on its next possession. But Huntingtown regained a 10-point lead when Devine sent a long outlet pass to Sofia Hoetzlein-Sirmon for a layup with 2:20 remaining.
"When I grabbed the loose ball, I knew that I had to make a play," said Devine, who also played girls' soccer for the Hurricanes. "When I saw Sofia get open I had to get it to her and she made the layup. It was a memorable night for the seniors and the younger players all contributed."
Devine had several chances to seal the verdict for the hosts at the line in the last two minutes. Although she converted on only three of seven free throws in that span she did make her final pair and Johnson also connected on two foul shots with 24.1 seconds remaining.
"We just haven't been able to score a lot of points this year," said Chopticon coach Joe Cook. "That's been our main problem all season. We have definitely struggled on offense. Our first game against them was the same way. Give them credit, they played good defense and they made more free throws than we did. But we'll probably see them again in the first round of the playoffs."