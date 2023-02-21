In a contest that was considerably closer than the final score indicated, the Huntingtown High School girls' basketball team was able to christen its senior night celebration with a 44-35 victory over visiting Chopticon last Friday evening in a Southern Maryland Athletic Conference clash.

Huntingtown (8-11 overall, 5-7 in SMAC) had upended Chopticon (7-12, 5-7) 36-29 two months earlier and the Hurricanes and Braves were involved in another defensive struggle on Feb. 17. Chopticon rallied from a six-point halftime deficit to draw even with the hosts at 25-all heading to the fourth quarter, but in the final frame it was the Hurricanes' seniors who rose to the occasion.


