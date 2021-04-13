Last Friday afternoon the third time proved to be the charm for the annual league meeting between the Huntingtown High and Northern High girls soccer teams, although one team literally limped into the contest after it was relocated from its original site.
Northern senior Rachel Deresky, a Vanderbilt University recruit who has been selected to participate in the High School All-American Game in St. Louis next month, was among three Patriots starters who missed that contest and the ongoing postseason outings after suffering a partial ACL tear in a club game on Sunday, March 28.
Huntingtown ended up being the host site for the contest as the game was moved from Northern belatedly and resumed at the same point in which the original play date was halted following an injury to the Patriots' Amber Harris and concerns over field conditions. Neither team had scored in the first 21-plus minutes of play that day.
Sans Deresky and two other starters, Northern played tentatively in the early stages of the resumed contest and Huntingtown seized the initiative. The Hurricanes had several good scoring chances in the first five minutes of play and then with just over 10 minutes remaining in the first half sophomore Megan Hinton scored off an assist from freshman Samantha Yuen for what would prove to be the only goal of the game in the Hurricanes' 1-0 victory.
"When Sam fed me the ball I turned and just shot it," Hinton said. "When I hit it I thought at first that it was going over. But it went in just under the crossbar. That was so exciting."
With Deresky idle, Huntingtown senior Shawna Ganley was clearly the center of attention in the midfield. The recent Air Force Academy commit dictated numerous possessions for the Hurricanes, but the "hosts" were unable to add to their advantage and Northern nearly got the equalizer in the second half, only to be rebuffed twice by Hurricanes' senior keeper Clara Drummond and once more by her steady sidekick - the goal post.
Northern senior Kathryn Lawless gave the Patriots a golden opportunity to draw even late in the second half when she sent a free kick toward the net. Lawless delivered a clean, crisp shot from the left sideline that began to hook as it approached the net as Drummond moved from left to right. Drummond could not get a hand on it, but the ball caromed hard off the left post and rolled harmlessly out of play.
"I was trying to score on that shot," Lawless said. "When I hit it, I thought it had a chance of going in. Then I looked up and saw it hit the post. We played really well in the second half. We were missing three starters, including Rachel, but we played hard to whole game. I am hoping that we get another chance to play them [in the Chesapeake Division Championship on April 16]."
Last Tuesday in a battle of previously unbeaten teams, Huntingtown topped Leonardtown, 3-1, as Ganley scored two goals and freshman Sam Yuen added another. Junior Bre'elle Dean had a pair of assists, one on a corner in which Ganley scored the game's first goal and later on a three-in when Yuen tallied to give the Raiders a 2-0 lead.