After watching their male classmates cruise to a 19-1 victory over Calvert for the 2A South Region boys lacrosse title, the Huntingtown High School girls lacrosse team found themselves in a much, much tougher outing before outlasting visiting La Plata for a 13-10 victory to also garner a region title.

Huntingtown coach Maggie Pike admitted she was not certain what to expect from La Plata when the Warriors arrived for Tuesday's contest. Huntingtown did not play La Plata during the league portion of the schedule and the Hurricanes and Warriors did not face one another last spring when the teams were confined to playing only divisional games.

"I wasn't sure what to expect because we haven't faced them since a lot of these girls were freshmen," Pike said. "But they have a really good program and really good team. They kept fighting all the way to the end. We had a decent [10-5] lead at halftime, but it was still close at the end. They actually outscored us in the second half."

Huntingtown owned a modest, 10-5 lead at the intermission and the Hurricanes  extended the margin to 12-6 early in the second half on goals from Lily Greenwell and Rylee Hooper. But the Warriors countered with one goal each from Reagan Tarleton and Carly Nicholl and later goals from Britney Warner and Nicholl brought the visitors within 13-10 with 4:40 remaining.

"I thought we played much better in the second half of the season and even today in the second half," said La Plata coach Kelley Nicholl. "We made a lot of adjustments to the roster. We started the season with 11 seniors, but for today we were down to five. A lot of these girls are juniors and sophomores and this was their first year playing teams outside [Charles] county."

Greenwell led the Hurricanes with five goals and Hooper added three, while senior Hannah Schiemer tallied twice. La Plata got four goals from Nicholl, three from Warner and two from Tarleton in a losing cause. La Plata had reached the region final by beating Calvert 26-16 six weeks after opening the season by getting upended 16-10 by the Cavaliers on a cold, rainy night in Prince Frederick.

Twitter: @TedSoMdNews