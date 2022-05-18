Huntintown High School senior Allie Weaver looks for an open teammate from behind her own goal in the second half of Tuesday's 2A South Region championship game against La Plata. Weaver and the Hurricanes outlasted the Warriors for a 13-10 victory on Tuesday.
Huntintown High School senior Allie Weaver looks for an open teammate from behind her own goal in the second half of Tuesday's 2A South Region championship game against La Plata. Weaver and the Hurricanes outlasted the Warriors for a 13-10 victory on Tuesday.
Staff photo by Ted Black
La Plata High School sophomore Carly Nicholl awaits the whistle during a free position in the second half of Tuesday's 2A South Region championship game at Huntingtown. Nicholl scored four goals in a losing cause as the Warriors were upended by the host Hurricanes 13-10 on Tuesday.
Staff photo by Ted Black
Coaches and players on the Huntingtown High School girls lacrosse team gather around the ceremonial plaque after the Hurricanes captured the 2A South Region title with a 13-10 victory over visiting La Plata on Tuesday.
Staff photo by Ted Black
Huntingtown High School freshman Madelynn Kelly holds nearly a dozen balls of hail that she and fellow freshman teammate Sophie Bryan collected after a severe thunderstorm rolled through the area around 5 p.m. on Monday, postponing the Hurricanes' girls lacrosse game against La Plata until the following afternoon.
After watching their male classmates cruise to a 19-1 victory over Calvert for the 2A South Region boys lacrosse title, the Huntingtown High School girls lacrosse team found themselves in a much, much tougher outing before outlasting visiting La Plata for a 13-10 victory to also garner a region title.
Huntingtown coach Maggie Pike admitted she was not certain what to expect from La Plata when the Warriors arrived for Tuesday's contest. Huntingtown did not play La Plata during the league portion of the schedule and the Hurricanes and Warriors did not face one another last spring when the teams were confined to playing only divisional games.
"I wasn't sure what to expect because we haven't faced them since a lot of these girls were freshmen," Pike said. "But they have a really good program and really good team. They kept fighting all the way to the end. We had a decent [10-5] lead at halftime, but it was still close at the end. They actually outscored us in the second half."
Huntingtown owned a modest, 10-5 lead at the intermission and the Hurricanes extended the margin to 12-6 early in the second half on goals from Lily Greenwell and Rylee Hooper. But the Warriors countered with one goal each from Reagan Tarleton and Carly Nicholl and later goals from Britney Warner and Nicholl brought the visitors within 13-10 with 4:40 remaining.
"I thought we played much better in the second half of the season and even today in the second half," said La Plata coach Kelley Nicholl. "We made a lot of adjustments to the roster. We started the season with 11 seniors, but for today we were down to five. A lot of these girls are juniors and sophomores and this was their first year playing teams outside [Charles] county."
Greenwell led the Hurricanes with five goals and Hooper added three, while senior Hannah Schiemer tallied twice. La Plata got four goals from Nicholl, three from Warner and two from Tarleton in a losing cause. La Plata had reached the region final by beating Calvert 26-16 six weeks after opening the season by getting upended 16-10 by the Cavaliers on a cold, rainy night in Prince Frederick.