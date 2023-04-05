Huntingtown High School's Lyndzy Palensky heads up field in the first half of Tuesday's girls' lacrosse game against visiting Chopticon. Huntingtown owned a modest 6-4 lead late in the first half, but the Hurricanes scored the final 12 goals of the contest en route to an 18-4 victory over the visiting Braves on Tuesday.
Huntingtown High School freshman Joslyn Hendricks prepares to take a shot on a free possession in the first half of Tuesday's game against visiting Chopticon. The Hurricanes remained undefeated on the season by scoring the final three goals of the first half and the last nine of the game for a commanding 18-4 victory over the Braves on Tuesday.
Chopticon High School's Baylee Copsey looks to get past Hungtingtown defender Juli Lewis in the second half of Tuesday's girls lacrosse game. Copsey and the Braves yielded the last 12 goals of the contest as the host Hurricanes remained undefeated on the season courtesy of an 18-4 victory on Tuesday.
Chopticon High School's Baylee Copsey heads upfield amid a slew of Huntingtown defenders in the first half of Tuesday's girls lacrosse game. Copsey and the Braves were close early but the host Hurricanes pulled away by scoring the last 12 goals of the contest for an 18-4 victory on Tuesday.
Huntingtown High School's Lyndzy Palensky heads up field in the first half of Tuesday's girls' lacrosse game against visiting Chopticon. Huntingtown owned a modest 6-4 lead late in the first half, but the Hurricanes scored the final 12 goals of the contest en route to an 18-4 victory over the visiting Braves on Tuesday.
Huntingtown High School freshman Joslyn Hendricks prepares to take a shot on a free possession in the first half of Tuesday's game against visiting Chopticon. The Hurricanes remained undefeated on the season by scoring the final three goals of the first half and the last nine of the game for a commanding 18-4 victory over the Braves on Tuesday.
Chopticon High School's Baylee Copsey looks to get past Hungtingtown defender Juli Lewis in the second half of Tuesday's girls lacrosse game. Copsey and the Braves yielded the last 12 goals of the contest as the host Hurricanes remained undefeated on the season courtesy of an 18-4 victory on Tuesday.
Chopticon High School's Baylee Copsey heads upfield amid a slew of Huntingtown defenders in the first half of Tuesday's girls lacrosse game. Copsey and the Braves were close early but the host Hurricanes pulled away by scoring the last 12 goals of the contest for an 18-4 victory on Tuesday.
Bolstered by a comfortable victory at Leonardtown High School last Friday evening, the Huntingtown High girls lacrosse team maintained their perfect start to the season on Tuesday afternoon when the host Hurricanes scored the only goals in the second half and 12 straight overall en route to a commanding 18-4 victory over visiting Chopticon.
Huntingtown (4-0) had upended Leonardtown 13-6 four days earlier in a clash of perennial Southern Maryland Athletic Conference powers. But through the early stages of Tuesday's outing against Chopticon, the Hurricanes hardly appeared dominant, especially after the visiting Braves got a pair of goals to trim the Huntingtown lead 6-4 with just under five minutes left in the first half.
Huntingtown senior Lily Greenwell set the tone early by scoring the game's first goal exactly 30 seconds into the contest and she would finish the outing with six goals and three assists and a bandage over each eye after being hit by an opposing stick on two different occasions. Amid the brief battering, Greenwell hardly wavered in her determination to score often and pave the way for a youthful roster that also includes seven sophomores and six freshmen.
"It got a little rough at times out there today," said Greenwell, who has already signed her National Letter of Intent to attend Queens College in North Carolina, where she will continue her academic and athletic prowess on the women's lacrosse team. "We didn't play with a lot of energy early. It was kind of a slow start. But we were able to work on a lot of our plays in the second half."
During the first 20 minutes of play, Greenwell had already recorded a hat trick and the Hurricanes also got one goal each from Kaitlyn Friel, Olivia Rappaport and Lyndzy Palensky. But the Braves only trailed 6-4 with five minutes left in the half on two goals from Olivia Guy and one each from Grace Maggio and Savannah Lagana.
But the Hurricanes countered with three straight goals before the intermission with Greenwell adding one tally and an assist as freshmen Carly McCarthy and joslyn Hendricks each tallied once. That late trio of goals permanently shifted the momentum of the contest and the Hurricanes padded the lead with nine goals in the second half from eight different players.
Greenwell put the finishing touches on her outing by adding a pair of second half goals and an assist, while Kiley Page, Palensky, McCarthy, Julianna Powell, Hayden Vieley, Lily Mattingly and Rappaport each added a goal over the last 25 minutes, with the last 11 minutes of the contest played amid a running clock after Powell's goal lifted the hosts to a 14-4 advantage.
"My girls gave me 110 percent the whole game," said Chopticon (2-4) coach Jessie Pogue. "We knew we were up against a very talented Huntingtown team and they continued to play hard the whole game. One thing that we'll have to do is more running. I think we just got a little tired in the second half. So, we're definitely going to have to do more running."