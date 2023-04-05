Bolstered by a comfortable victory at Leonardtown High School last Friday evening, the Huntingtown High girls lacrosse team maintained their perfect start to the season on Tuesday afternoon when the host Hurricanes scored the only goals in the second half and 12 straight overall en route to a commanding 18-4 victory over visiting Chopticon.

Huntingtown (4-0) had upended Leonardtown 13-6 four days earlier in a clash of perennial Southern Maryland Athletic Conference powers. But through the early stages of Tuesday's outing against Chopticon, the Hurricanes hardly appeared dominant, especially after the visiting Braves got a pair of goals to trim the Huntingtown lead 6-4 with just under five minutes left in the first half.


Twitter: @TedSoMdNews