Last Wednesday afternoon's National Signing Day ceremony at Huntingtown High School featured a total of eight seniors and proved to be an emotional occasion for the Hurricanes' girls' lacrosse coach, Maggie Pike.
Five of the eight Huntingtown seniors who signed last Wednesday are members of the Hurricanes' girls lacrosse team that Pike coaches, including her youngest daughter, Emma Pike. At least three of the current group of seniors have played together for nearly 10 years dating back to their elementary school days, and for Maggie Pike the signing ceremony was genuinely bittersweet.
"I'm really going to miss all of my seniors," Pike said, occasionally wiping her eyes. "Some of them, including my daughter, have played together in club since the fourth grade. They're like my family. I love these girls. I'm so happy to see so many of them continue to play in college. They're a great group of girls. I can't tell you how much I will miss all of them."
Last Wednesday morning, Emma Pike signed her National Letter of Intent to play women's lacrosse at Wingate University, while Emma Schiemer signed with Lock Haven University, Katy Przybocki is headed to Hood College, Nicole Gray inked with Frostburg State University, Kenley Zeruto signed with Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University and Aggie Gullace committed to Shenandoah University, but was not part of the signing ceremony.
Emma Schiemer, who has overcome Crohn's Disease to continue playing with the Hurricanes and soon into college, signed her letter last week to play for Lock Haven University in Pennsylvania. Schiemer noted that doctors have informed her that her Crohn's Disease is in remission and she is looking forward to a healthy college career.
"I'm going to miss all of my teammates," Schiemer said. "Me and Emma and Aggie have played together since the fourth grade. I really hope that we get to have one more high school season together. That would mean so much to me. It's amazing to see how many of our seniors are going to be able to play in college now."
Emma Pike, who is headed to Wingate University, welcomed one last chance to play for her mom and with handful of senior teammates who have been the corps group of the team for several seasons now.
"I could not have asked for a better coach," Pike said of her mom. "She's taught me everything that I needed to know. I really hope that we get to have one more season together. Me and Emma and Aggie have played together for so long now. It was tough not being able to play last spring. It would really be heartbreaking not be able to have a senior season."