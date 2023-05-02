When the Huntingtown High School girls lacrosse team arrived at Northern High for their annual Southern Maryland Athletic Conference league clash, the Hurricanes appeared intent on dethroning the rival Patriots as SMAC regular season champions from the outset. And within a span of 90 minutes, the visitors reclaimed the crown courtesy of a 10-3 triumph.

Northern (8-1) had actually scored the game's first goal less than two minutes into the contest courtesy of senior Annie Galarza, who would eventually record a hat trick to account for all three Patriots' goals. But the Hurricanes literally claimed the lead moments later and got eight of their 10 tallies from a trio of underclassmen while senior goalie Ella Rae Cox was an immovable force in the net.


