Huntingtown High School junior Lyndzy Palensky waits for the whistle prior to taking a free possession shot in the second half of Monday's girls' lacrosse game at Northern. In the annual meeting between the two rivals, Palensky scored three goals and the Hurricanes cruised to a 10-3 victory over the host Patriots.
Northern High School's Caitlyn Warner looks for an open teammate in the first half of Monday's girls' lacrosse game against Huntingtown. Warner and the Patriots were upended by the visiting Hurricanes 10-3 in that contest.
Huntingtown High School senior goalie Ella Rae Cox looks for an open teammate after making. save in the first half of Monday's girls' lacrosse game at Northern. Cox and the Hurricanes cruised to a 10-3 victory over the host Patriots on Monday in the regular season finale for both teams.
Huntingtown High School sophomore Ryleigh Hooper, junior Lyndzy Palensky and sophomore Chloe Zeruto combined for eight goals on Monday when the Hurricanes upended host Northern 10-3 in the regular season finale for both teams.
A near capacity crowd fills the grandstands at Northern High School on Monday for the annual Southern Maryland Athletic Conference regular season showdown between the host Patriots and visiting Huntingtown. The Hurricanes gained the upper hand early and coasted to a 10-3 victory over Northern in that clash.
When the Huntingtown High School girls lacrosse team arrived at Northern High for their annual Southern Maryland Athletic Conference league clash, the Hurricanes appeared intent on dethroning the rival Patriots as SMAC regular season champions from the outset. And within a span of 90 minutes, the visitors reclaimed the crown courtesy of a 10-3 triumph.
Northern (8-1) had actually scored the game's first goal less than two minutes into the contest courtesy of senior Annie Galarza, who would eventually record a hat trick to account for all three Patriots' goals. But the Hurricanes literally claimed the lead moments later and got eight of their 10 tallies from a trio of underclassmen while senior goalie Ella Rae Cox was an immovable force in the net.
Huntingtown (11-0), which had yielded the SMAC regular season and championship game titles to Northern one year ago, arrived off of a gritty 8-7 victory over South River of Anne Arundel County and within minutes the Hurricanes countered Galarza's first goal with three over the next eight minutes, one each from junior Lyndzy Palensky, senior Lily Greenwell and sophomore Chloe Zeruto.
After Galarza notched her second goal of the day 30 seconds later to trim the Patriots' deficit to 3-2, Huntingtown got one more goal from Palensky and another from senior Juli Lewis to lift the Hurricanes to a 5-2 advantage. The combination of Huntingtown's draw control, possessions and Cox's stellar play in the net kept the Patriots off the board for the last 15 minutes of the half.
"It all came down to winning the draws and working as a team," said Palensky, who ended the day with a 'hat trick' of her own. "We came out with a good game plan and we were able to execute today. Ella Rae was great in goal. She saved us on a number of occasions."
At the outset of the second half, Galarza had the first chance to get on the board but was promptly rebuffed by Cox and the Hurricanes immediately responded with two goals from Hooper and another from Palensky. Zeruto added her second of the day with just under five minutes remaining and Cooper completed her 'hat trick' with her final tally one minute later.
Northern, which went the final 15 minutes of the first half without scoring, failed to solve the riddle that Cox provided in net until Galarza completed her hat trick with 2:38 remaining to account for the game's final goal. In all, Huntingtown had gained control of the contest by outscoring the host Patriots 7-0 during a prolonged, improbable 38-minute stretch.
"We didn't play our best game today and their goalie [Cox] was terrific," said Northern coach John Davis, who perhaps could take solace in the fact that the two teams will meet again on Monday evening in the SMAC championship game at Leonardtown High. "They were able to execute at a much higher level today than we did."