Huntingtown High School senior Megan Hinton, left, discusses strategy with teammate Jasmine Urena prior to taking a corner kick in the second half of last Thursday's game at Northern. Hurricanes senior Madison Hinton scored the lone goal in that contest to lead Huntingtown to a 1-0 victory over its rivals.
Northern High School senior Julia Eliff heads upfield with the ball in the first half of last Thursday's girls soccer game against Huntingtown. Eliff and the Patriots were upended by the visiting Hurricanes 1-0 last Thursday on a second half goal by senior Madison Hinton.
Northern High School senior Nicole Bissett launches a shot past Huntingtown senior Taylor McGowan in last Thursday's girls' soccer game. McGowan and the Hurricanes emerged with a 1-0 victory on a second half goal from senior Madison Hinton.
Huntingtown High School senior twins Madison Hinton, left, and Megan Hinton are all smiles after the Hurricanes girls' soccer team edged Northern 1-0 last Thursday. Madison Hinton scored the game's only goal midway through the second half to lead the Hurricanes past the host Patriots.
Staff photo by Ted Black
Staff photo by Ted Black
Staff photo by Ted Black
Fittingly in the annual meeting between the two squads that represented the proverbial calm before the storm, the visiting Huntingtown High School girls soccer team upended rival Northern 1-0 on Thursday evening, Sept. 29, on a breezy, cool evening just days before the arrival of Hurricane Ian's remnants in the region.
Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the first half and it was not until midway through the second half when senior Madison Hinton scored the game's only goal. Hinton nearly added another goal on a free kick later in the game and the Hurricanes weathered the storm late to upend their arch-rivals in what was likely the first of two meetings between them.
"I thought it was a really intense game right from the start," Hinton said. "They were a lot better this year than when we played them last year. When Megan [Hinton] and Zoey [Lisbon-Brown] were looking to send that ball in from the corner, I just knew that I had to be in good position to run it down. I was so excited when it went in."
Huntingtown and Northern had been virtually inseparable throughout the first half, which, predictably ended in a scoreless draw as both the Hurricanes and Patriots both had good scoring chances. But those chances were either just off target or turned away by their respective goalkeepers and neither team could gain the upper hand heading into the intermission.
Throughout the second half as the pressure of notching the first goal mounted, the intensity and physicality of play heightened considerably. Northern junior Maddie Matthews, a key member of the Patriots' SMAC championship girls' lacrosse team, personified the intense play with her physical presence, hard fouls against both Hinton twins that nearly necessitated a yellow card from the officials.
"It was really intense out there the second half," Matthews said. "We know Huntingtown is our rival in every sport. It's always a great game with them in soccer and lacrosse. Tonight they were able to get the one goal they needed to beat us. But I definitely think we can beat them the next time we see them [in a 3A South Region playoff game]."
Matthews created several good chances for Northern with her dribbling and passing skills and teammates Nicole Bissett and Julia Eliff were equally formidable. But the Hurricanes finally managed to break the scoreless deadlock in the second half on Madison Hinton's goal, which had come after Taylor McGowan and Samantha Yuen had good chances for the Hurricanes on set plays delivered by Megan Hinton.
While Huntingtown and Northern will not meet again until the postseason, both teams still have league matches remaining against upper tier SMAC foes. Huntingtown will host Calvert on Tuesday, Oct. 11, and will travel to Leonardtown on Oct. 20. Northern will head to Leonardtown on Oct. 14 then will host North Point exactly one week later.