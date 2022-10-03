Fittingly in the annual meeting between the two squads that represented the proverbial calm before the storm, the visiting Huntingtown High School girls soccer team upended rival Northern 1-0 on Thursday evening, Sept. 29, on a breezy, cool evening just days before the arrival of Hurricane Ian's remnants in the region.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the first half and it was not until midway through the second half when senior Madison Hinton scored the game's only goal. Hinton nearly added another goal on a free kick later in the game and the Hurricanes weathered the storm late to upend their arch-rivals in what was likely the first of two meetings between them.

