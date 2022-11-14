For Huntingtown Hurricanes third-year head coach Scott Cleary, the answer to Saturday’s Class 3A state semifinal loss to Crofton was simple.

“We faced a better team, that was all,” Cleary stated. “We've got some studs on our team and some pieces around them, but [Crofton] didn't have a weak player on the field. We just faced a better team, so I can't be mad at losing to them.”