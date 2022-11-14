For Huntingtown Hurricanes third-year head coach Scott Cleary, the answer to Saturday’s Class 3A state semifinal loss to Crofton was simple.
“We faced a better team, that was all,” Cleary stated. “We've got some studs on our team and some pieces around them, but [Crofton] didn't have a weak player on the field. We just faced a better team, so I can't be mad at losing to them.”
The Crofton Cardinals (14-3-1 overall) wasted no time in jumping out to an early lead playing in their home stadium, scoring with just under four minutes off the clock to jump ahead 1-0.
Huntingtown (13-4-2) generated its first corner kick opportunity with about 33 minutes left to play in the first half, but Crofton stymied the visitor’s chances to knot the score.
At halftime the Hurricanes trailed 1-0 and looked to tie the score early in the second half.
A Huntingtown shot was not caught cleanly by the Cardinals goalkeeper Abby Makela, but the loose ball squirted out of the box to keep the visitors off the scoreboard.
Hurricanes junior Samantha Yuen sent a shot slightly high with approximately 34 minutes left and senior Megan Hinton had a chance go awry before the hosts tacked on to their advantage.
Crofton added three goals in the final 20 minutes of play to end the Hurricanes season in the state semifinals for the second year in a row.
“Just getting back to the state semifinals was a huge accomplishment for us,” Cleary said. “Our seniors are unbelievable, Kylie Bray, and the Hintons, who we call ‘The Twintons.’ They are studs and stand out on the field, but our team fought until the end. We just faced a better team.”
Megan Hinton was named to the Maryland First Team All-State and finished with 18 goals and 13 assists. Senior Taylor McGowan finished with seven goals, senior Madison Hinton (four) and senior Dalyce Schmidt (four). In goal, keeper Madison Harris finished with 70 saves on the season.
“Hopefully we can regroup and the girls that are hurting from it now, will use this as motivation to get back here next year and get to the state final,” Cleary said.