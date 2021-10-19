When the Huntingtown High School girls soccer team celebrated its annual senior night last week, the Hurricanes needed an overtime goal from a junior to avoid being stung by the upset-minded visiting Great Mills Hornets.
Huntingtown (8-0) seniors were lauded prior to the contest, but briefly after the end of regulation it was Great Mills High School players who celebrated the scoreless deadlock. But just past the midway point of the first, 10-minute overtime it was junior Kyleigh Bray who scored to lift the Hurricanes to a 1-0 victory, marking the third game in which Bray provided a game-winner.
"I thought we had some really good chances in both halves," said Bray, who had tallied game-winners on headers against Chopticon and Calvert before opting for a conventional method against Great Mills. "We just couldn't find a way to finish. I think we might have come into the game a little overconfident. They definitely gave us a good game."
Huntingtown senior goalie Emma Cox, who also plays tennis for the school in the spring, recorded a handful of saves in the 1-0 shutout victory over Great Mills, and several Hornets nearly foiled her senior day celebration. With less than five minutes remaining in regulation, Great Mills' Sarah Brookhart sent a free kick that appeared destined for the upper left corner of the net, but Cox leapt to deflect it away.
"They definitely had a lot of good players," Cox said. "But my defenders really did a good job protecting me from a lot of tough shots. They took a few that I thought might be tough to save. But I was so glad to see Kyleigh score in the first overtime. It was a great way to end out senior night. I could not have asked for better teammates the last four years."
Huntingtown senior Annabell Norwood scored the ultimate game-winner last spring then the Hurricanes edged Leonardtown 1-0 in overtime in the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference Chesapeake Division championship game. Last Thursday on the Hurricanes' senior night, Norwood had several good scoring chances in each half but yielded the golden goal to Bray in the first overtime.
"This whole senior night meant a lot," Norwood said. "Some of the girls have played all four years and a couple of others played three. We've really bonded together. Being able to play a senior night game with our parents and family and friends here was really special. It was a much tougher game than we anticipated. They have some good players and I think we took them a little lightly."
Huntingtown's six seniors — Norwood, Cox, Bre'elle Dean, Haile McCoy, Marissa Mozetta and Carly Proctor — were all honored before the game, also designated as the team's "Stand For Cancer" contest. Then on Monday in a 3-1 victory over Howard High School, Bray along with sophomores Kelsey Lawrence and Samantha Yuen each scored once for the Hurricanes.