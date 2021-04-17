Following a scoreless 80 minutes of regulation in which genuine scoring chances were few and far between, the Huntingtown High School girls soccer team downed Leonardtown, 1-0, less than 30 seconds into the first overtime on a goal by junior Annabelle Norwood off an assist from senior Katy Przybocki.
Last Friday was a mild, sunny afternoon in Huntingtown with temperatures in the mid-60s, but the winds were clearly a factor. In the first half, Leonardtown controlled play with the wind at its back but in the second half the Hurricanes had a modest advantage while playing with the winds at their back. When the overtime began, Huntingtown again had the win at its back and this time the gusts were prevailing ones.
Huntingtown sophomore Madison Hinton gained possession soon after the opening whistle and dribbled past the first wave of Leonardtown defenders to feed the ball outside to senior Katy Przybocki. The Hurricanes forward dribbled toward the end line then sent a crisp cross into the box where a scrum ensued and junior Annabelle Norwood one-touched the ball into the net for the 'golden goal' that vaulted the Hurricanes to the title.
"In the huddle before the overtime we talked about starting fast and ending it in 20 to 30 seconds," said Norwood, who had scored only one previous goal this season. "When Katy sent the cross into the box a couple of girls all scrambled to get it and I was fortunate enough to get a toe on it and put in the net."
Przybocki, who is headed to Hood College for lacrosse, noted that she and Greenwell had been expecting to combine on a goal all season and that Friday's goal was their initial collaboration of the season.
"All year long coach [Scott Cleary] has been saying Katy and Annie, Annie and Katy need to come up with one," Przybocki said. "So, when I crossed it I was so glad that she was able to get to it."
Last Friday afternoon marked the last high school sporting event of any kind for seniors Shawna Ganley and Clara Drummond. Ganley had created several scoring chances in each half, including a crisp free kick that Leonardtown junior goalie Shelby Simmons deflected away. Drummond was tested early and often by the Raiders in the first half with the wind and setting sun in her face, but recorded the shutout in her final contest with the Hurricanes.