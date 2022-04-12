On Tuesday afternoon, April 5, the gymnasium at Huntingtown High School was partially filled but genuinely enthusiastic as six current Hurricanes' seniors signed their National Letter of Intent amid family, friends, coaches and contemporaries.
Huntingtown seniors, listed alphabetically, Riley Curtin, Thomas Foulkes, Travis Hook, Braden Rodriguez, Adam Szatanek and E.J. Umphries all signed their letters after school hours in the gym. Each of them is headed to a different four-year institution beginning this fall, although several are earmarked for the same sport.
Foulkes, who has excelled in distance races as a member of the Huntingtown cross country and indoor and outdoor track teams, signed his National Letter of Intent with the University of Maryland Baltimore County where he will continue to run cross country and track and pursue a bio-chemistry major. Tuesday's signing ceremony offered a mild hint of relief.
"I had known for a few weeks that I was going to UMBC, but it felt great to finally sign," Foulkes said. "It definitely takes a little weight off my shoulders. They have a great track program and they have my major and it's close to home. Now we can focus on winning the outdoor [3A] state title. Winning the indoor title was a pleasant surprise, but winning outdoor is always the goal."
Szatanek, who is headed to the U.S. Naval Academy for track and field, was another key component of the Hurricanes' track and field team and the recent 3A State champion in the shot put. He is looking to cap his senior season with individual and team titles during the current outdoor season.
"I just loved everything about Navy when I went on my visit," Szatanek said. "I really enjoyed meeting the coaches and the other athletes. Winning the indoor state titles really meant a lot. But being able to win the outdoor title would really mean a lot."
Hook, who placed fifth in the shot put at the indoor state championships, signed with Frostburg State University for track and field, while Curtin inked with Shippensburg University for football. Rodriguez, a member of the Hurricanes' 3A State runner-up boys basketball team, is headed to Washington College for basketball while Umphries, currently a member of the Huntingtown boys' lacrosse team, signed with Huntingdon College in Alabama for men's lacrosse.
Four days later in a brief ceremony at Northern, Patriots' seniors Alayna Wooten and Olivia Young both finalized their college plans for the fall. Wooten is headed to Barton College to play women's lacrosse, while Young, who spent her first two years at Archbishop Spalding before transferring the Northern prior to her junior year, signed with Columbia International University for women's soccer.
"I really enjoyed meeting the coaches and the players and I really loved the campus," Young said of Columbia International. "I also should have the opportunity to play right away. I missed by freshman and sophomore seasons at Spadling with a torn ACL, so being able to play the last two years here really meant a lot to me."
"It really means a lot to me to be able to sign," Wooten said. "It's like a big weight lifted off my shoulders. Everyone on the Northern [girls lacrosse] team is like family. We have a lot of really good players and we all enjoy being around one another."