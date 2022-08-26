The Huntingtown Hurricanes are looking to build off two state semifinal appearances in the last two years of a full schedule of fall games.
Paul Friel enters his seventh year at the helm for the Hurricanes as the team looks to build off a 10-2 mark last year. Huntingtown was the only team last year to knock off the eventual 3A state champion Northern Patriots in a 10-7 overtime thriller.
“Our short-term goals are to develop team chemistry and get everyone on the same page,” Friel said. “Our long-term goals are to identify our strength and continue to build on it the rest of the season.”
Huntingtown will be looking to fill voids across both sides of the ball and special teams as stalwarts on the offensive and defensive lines Riley Curtin, Travis Hook, Gage Gehrke, and Adam Szatanek graduated, along with special teams ace Bryce LaFollette and quarterback Koy Greenwell.
Seniors Quentin Jones, Andrew Dolihite, JD Boley, Joe Nicholson, Daunte Banks, Gabe Aragona, and Jeremy Jones are anchoring the returners for this year’s Hurricanes squad.
Coach Friel is excited about what some of the new and younger players in the program can provide the team, given the openings vacated by last year’s seniors.
“We have some great young players stepping up, and they have had a great off-season,” Friel stated. “I am excited to see what they do now that we are starting the season.”
Huntingtown opens its season with five of its first six games at home and will host Calvert in its season opener.