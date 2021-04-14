Nearly a dozen Huntingtown High School student-athletes signed their National Letters of Intent on Monday and Tuesday afternoons at the school and two more are also slated to sign today.
On Monday afternoon a handful of Huntingtown seniors signed their National Letters of Intent amid family and coaches. Mike Solomon inked with Notre Dame College of Ohio for football, Cameron Dalrymple is headed to Merrimack College for football, Crista Link signed with the Maine Maritime Academy for women's basketball, Dakota Wright inked with Penn State University - Harrisburg for baseball and Brian Ferreira is headed to Shenandoah University for baseball.
"Being able to sign today means a lot," said Solomon, who also played basketball for the school as a freshman and junior and plans to major in sports management at Notre Dame in Ohio. "I know that I've got my next four years already mapped out. I'm glad that we get to have some games this season."
Huntingtown football coach Paul Friel was on hand to watch both of his seniors sign on Monday. A third, Colin Wargo, is expected to sign this afternoon at the school.
"I think all three of these guys really found great fits at the next level," Friel said. "These guys all committed to playing this season and they've all gotten better for it. I think they've been able to do a lot of good things for us and they'll be able to continue to progress at the next level."
Baseball players Ferreira and Wright both signed with longtime coach Guy Smith present and the Hurricanes will embark on a full slate of practices next week then a regular season beginning on May 7.
"Both of these guys will be able to play at the next level," said Smith, now in his 18th season as the Hurricanes' baseball coach after four years at Calvert. "They missed all of last season, but they stayed busy playing travel ball last summer and fall. I think our goals for them and the entire team are to keep getting better every day and be ready for the season and then college."
While the Huntingtown fall sports teams are wrapping up their respective seasons this week and the Hurricanes spring sports teams are set to commence practices next week, Link lamented that her signing was moderately bittersweet since the winter sports season was a genuine casualty of the ongoing pandemic.
"It was really disappointing not to have a senior season," said Link, who sports a 3.7 GPA at the school. "So, being able to sign with Merrimack and know that my college is taken care of now really means a lot. It was really difficult not having a senior season. We were going to have a really good team and some of the seniors had some personal goals they wanted to reach."
Then on Tuesday, Bryce Behe signed with Stevenson University for men's soccer, Hailey Peay inked with Chesapeake Community College for women's soccer, Patrick Shoemaker is headed to Lenoir Rhyne for men's lacrosse and Alex Steiss signed with Barton College for men's lacrosse. Aggie Gullace (Shenandoah) and Colin Wargo (Fairmont State University) are both scheduled to sign today with their respective colleges.