Following an undefeated season in matches this season, the Huntingtown High School Golf team maintained its perfect slate by taking the Calvert County Golf Championships at Chesapeake Hills Golf Course on Wednesday afternoon.
Huntingtown (342), was easily best among the four Calvert County teams on Wednesday, followed by Northern (382), Patuxent (425) and Calvert (452). Northern senior Eddie Coffren was the low medalist (78), followed by Hurricanes Cameron Kapiskosky (81) and David Wright. Huntingtown senior Nadia Magsamen (90) was the low medalist among female golfers on Wednesday.
"I really played with a lot of confidence today," said Kapiskosky, who finished the round with a birdie on No. 18, a long par 5. "I had my share of ups and downs, but overall I played well. There were a few tough spots, but I played through them."
Although he was the low medalist on the day, Coffren was not content with his round of 78 on Wednesday. The 3A boys state champion as a sophomore in 2018, Coffren will be among the favorites to win the Chesapeake Conference Golf Championship next Wednesday morning at the same course.
"This course is not the least bit forgiving," Coffren said. "I hit a lot of good drives, but I didn't always hit well in the fairways. When I hit good approach shots I struggled putting."
Magsamen was the low medalist among female golfers on Wednesday and her 90 was among the four best scores for the Hurricanes. With only one more match ahead of her before heading off the the College of Southern Maryland and later the University of Maryland to focus on academics, Magsamen is already looking forward to next week's conference championships.
"Today was a lot of fun and we had a great day to be out here," Magsamen said. "I thought I played well today. I was very happy with my score and glad I could help our team win today. I am so excited about next week. I just love being part of this team."