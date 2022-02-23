Less than two weeks after being humbled by Charles County in the Chesapeake Cup in an overtime thriller at the Capital Clubhouse, the Huntingtown High School hockey team emerged with a gritty, 4-3 victory over Harford County on Tuesday evening in a Maryland Student Hockey League playoff opener at the Gardens Ice House in Laurel.
Huntingtown will next play the winner of Thursday's opening round contest between River Hill of Howard County and Winston Churchill of Montgomery County on Monday, March 7.
On Feb. 22, the Hurricanes scored the game's first goal and eventually got the last one as Jeremy Litka provided the game-winner with 7:18 remaining in the third period.
"This was definitely a hard-fought game against a very good team," said Huntingtown sixth-year coach Uday Patel. "Every time we scored a goal they came right back with one. Then we got the last one and finally kept them from tying it up again. Every line played so hard and our goalie [Duncan McDowell] made some tremendous saves."
Huntingtown's Tyler Hager gave the Hurricanes a 1-0 lead just over three minutes into the contest with a goal off an assist from Cole Chapman and McDowell [29 saves] made several tough saves early to keep Harford from getting the equlizer. Huntingtown owned a tepid 1-0 lead after the first period, but it was the first of three that got away.
Harford's Nicholas Ludwig brought the visitors even with just over four minutes left in the second period, but the Hurricanes claimed their second lead of the contest moments later when Chapman, who assisted on the first goal, tallied one of his own off an assist from Charlie Derfler and again the Hurricanes owned a tepid one-goal advantage at 2-1 heading into the final frame.
While the first two periods would feature a total of three goals between the two squads, Huntingtown and Harford combined for four goals in a frenetic third period with all of them occurring in the opening eight minutes of the final frame. Both teams had also negated power play chances in the first two periods, but the extra man would prove vital in the final period.
Harford's Joshua Lookingbill erased the Hurricanes' advantage with a power play goal off assists from Kyle Sigwart and Matthew McBee. But Huntingtown had an immediate response with a power play goal of its own, this one from Jack Ronan off an assist from Hager less than a minute later that staked the Hurricanes to their third lead of the evening at 3-2.
Less than two minutes later, however, Ludwig notched his second goal of the game to bring Harford even for a third time on a power play. Huntingtown countered with several good scoring chances over the next three minutes and eventually it was Litka who lifted the Hurricanes to a 4-3 lead with just over seven minutes remaining and this time McDowell would help seal the verdict.
"Our goalie is tremendous," Ronan said of McDowell, nicknamed "Duncachino" after a popular latte. "He made some really tough saves. It felt great to be able to win tonight. All of the guys played hard from start to finish. We still need to work on clearing the puck out of the zone and making better passes, but we played well tonight."