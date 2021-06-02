In the span of just over three hours on Tuesday afternoon, both the Huntingtown High School boys and girls lacrosse teams not only remained undefeated through their Southern Maryland Athletic Conference Chesapeake Division schedules, they also signified their readiness to make a run for their respective 3A state titles.
Tuesday afternoon the Huntingtown boys lacrosse team (7-0) opened the doubleheader with a 15-2 victory over previously undefeated Leonardtown, then the Hurricanes girls remained perfect by the Raiders, 16-4, in a clash of previously unbeaten squads. With the region playoffs set to begin on June 7, many of the Hurricanes have their sights set on the top prize.
Like his teammates on Tuesday, Huntingtown junior Donovan Powell scored early and often as the Hurricanes cruised to a 15-2 victory over Leonardtown. In one of the odd twists of the afternoon, the host Raiders actually scored the first goal from Andy Losche and the last one from Trevor Bowes, but it was the Hurricanes who scored 15 unanswered goals during a 43-minute stretch in between that sealed the verdict early.
"At halftime, we talked about coming out and playing with a little more energy and a little more patience on offense," Powell said. "We were able to win the draw controls and that enabled us to run our offense. We just had to be patient and wait for good chances. I'm excited to have the chance to play for a state title and I know all of our seniors are glad to have that chance this season."
Earlier this spring, Huntingtown ended a prolonged drought against longtime county rival Northern and the Hurricanes ended up sweeping two games from the Patriots, 9-4 and 13-7. When the brackets are drawn for the upcoming region playoffs, Huntingtown and Northern seem almost destined to meet again in the region final.
Not long after the Huntingtown boys coasted past Leonardtown to emerge as the top team in the SMAC Chesapeake Division - the upcoming conference tournament was scrapped in lieu of the region and state tournaments being revived - the Hurricanes girls followed suit by downing the Raiders 16-4 to remain undefeated in conference play this spring.
Huntingtown (7-0) seniors Kenley Zeruto and Emma Schiemer and junior Hannah Schiemer enabled the Hurricanes to forge a commanding 7-0 lead early and comfortable 11-3 halftime advantage. Much of the second half was played under a running clock as the Hurricanes outscored the host Raiders 5-1 in the second half as Leonardtown sophomore McKenzie Island had the only goal for the hosts in the second half.
"Today was an intense game right from the start," said Huntingtown senior Emma Schiemer. "It might not have seemed close, but it was a real intense, emotional game. I know all of the seniors on this team are excited to be able go compete for a state championship this year. This is the last chance all of us will have to be playing for the same team together."
Like the Hurricanes' boys, the Huntingtown girls also upended rival Northern twice, 20-8 and 11-9, and those two squads are likely headed for a third meeting next week in the 3A South Region final. Huntingtown features six seniors who have already signed to play women's lacrosse in college, including Katy Przybocki who will play soccer and women's lacrosse at Hood College.