Anyone remotely associated with rivalries among teams in the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference is aware of the intensity involved in meetings between teams from Huntingtown and Northern high schools, a rivalry that may have reached its zenith last Friday afternoon with three 3A South Region championships at stake.
Last Saturday afternoon in the softball contest between the two schools, Northern completed the series sweep when the Patriots outlasted the Hurricanes 2-1 to capture the 3A South Region title. Northern junior hurler Marissa Powell limited Huntingtown to one run — a solo homer by Ashley Sawyer — on five hits and fanned 12 Hurricanes, four days after tossing a perfect game in a 20-0 victory over Great Mills High School in the region semifinals.
One day earlier on the soggy terrain at Huntingtown High School, both the Hurricanes' boys and girls' lacrosse teams defeated Northern for their respective region crowns. One of the contests proved to be far more competitive than the other.
In the matchup among the girls' teams, Huntingtown edged Northern 9-7 courtesy of goals early from senior Kenley Zeruto and sophomore Lily Greenwell and two more from senior Emily Ciardiello. Huntingtown had won the two league meetings between the squads 20-8 and 11-9, so last Friday's 3A South Region final provided the Hurricanes with a difficult sweep.
Then on Monday evening, the Huntingtown girls' lacrosse team kept its state title hopes alive by rallying to defeat visiting Marriotts Ridge of Howard County 12-7 in a 3A state quarterfinal. The girls team was slated to face Marriotts Ridge of Howard County on Wednesday afternoon in a 3A state semifinal. The Huntingtown boys, however, were edged by visiting Marriotts Ridge 7-6 in another 3A state quarterfinal contest on Monday earlier this week.
"It's always so nerve-racking when we play them," said Ciardiello, who scored the game's final goal last Friday against Northern on an empty-netter in the waning seconds of play. "All of us seniors, we didn't want this to be our last game. Northern has so many really talented players and most of them are underclassmen. We knew it was up to our seniors to find a way to beat them."
Then in last Friday's nightcap pitting the boys' squads against one another, Huntingtown broke open a close contest in the third and fourth quarters to coast to a 14-5 victory over the Patriots. Huntingtown had won the two league meetings, 9-4 and 13-7, so last Friday's 3A South Region final solidified their status as the best boys' lacrosse team in the region.
Several days earlier the rivalry kicked off the week when the Huntingtown baseball team upended Northern, 7-3. The Hurricanes benefited from three solid innings from starting pitcher, Brian Ferrera, who also helped his own cause by belting a two-run homer in the bottom of the first then later added a run-scoring single in a three-run second that propelled the hosts to an early lead they would never relinquish.
"Huntingtown was just a little better than we were today," said Northern coach Bobby Gibbons, who is also the volleyball coach at the school. "They hit the ball better than we did and they made fewer mistakes. I thought the whole season was a good learning experience for my guys. Hopefully they learned something and can be ready to build on that next year."