Conditions were far from ideal on Tuesday afternoon when longtime Calvert County rival track teams from Huntingtown High and Northern High traveled to St. Charles High School for a Southern Maryland Athletic Conference meet that offered ample highlights for male and female athletes from all three schools.
Northern’s girls captured the 3A State indoor track title and the Huntingtown boys also garnered the 3A State indoor crown, so when the two teams clash, regardless of the venue or the elements, the competition and intensity transcended the conditions. On Tuesday the Northern girls cruised to a 91-46 victory over Huntingtown and topped St. Charles, 102-30, while the Patriots’ boys edged the Hurricanes 76-61 and Spartans 117-19.
Although her primary focus is soccer, Northern freshman Ella Meccia was clearly among the rising stars in the SMAC cross country and indoor seasons and she has only enhanced her reputation during the outdoor season. On Tuesday afternoon at St. Charles, Meccia won the girls’ portion of the combined 3,200-meter run (11:29.57) and turned her focus to the upcoming SMAC, region and state competitions.
“It was not the best day for running today,” said Meccia, who played soccer for the Patriots last fall and competes year-round for the Baltimore Armor U-15 team that has upcoming tournaments in North Carolina and California. “I was just happy to win. I really haven’t focused on a time for the 3,200. I just want to win it [at SMAC, regions and states].”
Northern’s Iyanna Mackall (13.42) edged Huntingtown’s Isabella Smith (13.44) in the 100 dash, while the Patriots’ Alexia Ricchiuto, Annabella Angeles and Kaitlyn Bradford finished one-two-three in the 100 hurdles. Mackall (27.18) also bested St. Charles freshman Sydney Watson (28.01) in the 200 and the Patriots’ Gayle Henderson (1:02.93) out-kicked Huntingtown’s Bridget Incorvia in the 400.
Northern senior Sydney Yankanich won the 800 (2:25.93) and the 1,600 (5:19.85) while Patriots’ freshman Gentry Bowie was second in both events. Meccia won the 3,200 and junior teammate Angelina Contrino (13:03.94) finished second in that event. Gabby Cope won the discus (98-07) and Annie Campbell prevailed in the shot put (31-10),
On the boys’ side, Northern emerged with a pair of team victories on Tuesday. Senior Tyler Baskett, a key member of the Patriots’ 3A State title football team, won the 100 (11.54), while teammate Nathan Jacobs captured the 200 (23.17) and the 400 (50.56) and Regiariki Lewis took the 300 hurdles (40.59).
Huntingtown continued to dominate the distance events on the track and field events. Senior Brandon Stein edged senior teammate Thomas Foulkes to take the 800, while senior Nicholas Farber won the 1,600 (5:09.27) and Foulkes, who is headed to UMBC for track, prevailed in the 3,200 (9:42.18) with a new personal best for the distance despite the conditions.
Huntingtown’s Aidan Walker, Adam Szatanek and Travis Hook finished one-two-three in the discus, and Szatanek, Walker and Hook also finished one-two-three in the shot put. Northern’s Daniel Cooley and Nathan Chaney finished one-two in the triple jump.
Twitter: @TedSoMdNews