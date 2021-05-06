In one of their final tuneups for the start of the spring sports seasons in Calvert and St. Mary’s counties set for this Friday, a healthy sum of eight members of the Huntingtown High School girls lacrosse team, six of which have already committed to college this fall, found the competition familiar and intense in an intra-squad scrimmage.
Not only are three-fourths of the seniors headed to college for women’s lacrosse, but several of them were also an integral part of the Hurricanes’ field hockey team that captured the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference Chesapeake Division championship, and another played a key role in the girls’ soccer team’s title run.
Huntingtown senior Katy Przybocki is headed to Hood College this fall to play women’s lacrosse and women’s soccer and she will arrive with a genuinely precocious start on her bachelor’s degree. Przybocki has been duel-enrolled at the College of Southern Maryland for two years and she will actually arrive at Hood College as an academic sophomore.
“I thought the scrimmage did a lot of good,” said Przybocki, who delivered the assist when junior teammate Annabelle Norwood scored the ‘golden goal’ in overtime to lift the Hurricanes’ girls soccer team to a 1-0 victory over Leonardtown in the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference Chesapeake Division Championship game on April 16. “It was a good chance for all the seniors to work together and to help bring the younger girls along.”
Fellow senior Emma Pike, who was part of the Hurricanes’ field hockey team’s successful run to the Chesapeake Division championship on April 16, agreed with Przybocki’s assertion that the intra-squad scrimmage had a duel purpose.
“We were able to work together for the first time in a long time,” said Pike, who is headed to Wingate University for women’s lacrosse. “We had the chance to help a lot of the junior varsity girls learn just what it takes to play at the varsity level. We have a lot of really good seniors on this team and our goals are just the same as we had for field hockey.”
The senior-laden Huntingtown girls’ lacrosse team will officially kick off its season Friday, May 7, at home against Calvert at 4:30 p.m., then the Hurricanes will quickly turn their attention to their longtime county rivals when they venture to Northern on Tuesday for a 6 p.m. contest. The Hurricanes first order of business is staying focused in practice and not looking past the Cavaliers.
“Northern is always really strong,” said senior Kenley Zeruto, tabbed as the SMAC Chesapeake Division field hockey player of the year after scoring nine goals and adding 23 assists for the Hurricanes; Zeruto is headed to Embry-Riddle for lacrosse.
“Right now our focus is on Calvert,” she said. “We have a lot of really good seniors and most of us are playing in college. But this is the last chance that we will have to play together.”
In addition to Pike, Przybocki and Zeruto, Huntingtown seniors Emma Schiemer (Lock Haven University), Aggie Gullace (Shepherd University) and Nicole Gray (Frostburg University) have also signed with colleges for this fall for women’s lacrosse.
Twitter: @TedSoMdNews