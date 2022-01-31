An even half-dozen Huntingtown High School seniors signed their National Letters of Intent the morning of Jan. 26 inside the school gymnasium, enabling that group of Hurricanes to focus on their immediate tasks at hand.
Huntingtown seniors, listed alphabetically, Olivia Frick (Towson University), Summer Herbertson (UNC-Wilmington), Jewel Horsman (Fairleigh Dickinson University), Bryce LaFollette (Virginia Tech University), Kailey Smith (Salisbury University) and Austin Welch (West Virginia University) all signed for their respective sports amid family and friends.
Frick, who had been a member of the Huntingtown swim team through the first half of the schedule before opting to step aside from the high school meets to focus on her club team, is headed to Towson University this fall to potentially join her older sister, Huntingtown alum Maddie Frick, on the Tigers' swim team for the 2022-2023 season.
"Towson was always my first choice and knowing my sister is already there made it a little easier," said Frick, who remains undecided on her main course of study. "The coaches there are great and the other swimmers on the team also made me feel like I belonged. It was tough to give up high school swimming to focus on club meets. I was hoping to win the [100-yard] breaststroke at SMAC for a third time."
Herbertson signed her letter to attend UNC-Wilmington for cross country and to major in exercise science. Herbertson enjoyed a solid fall season with the Hurricanes cross country team and will soon be competing in the 1,600-meter and 3,200-meter runs for the school in the upcoming outdoor track and field season.
Horsman signed her letter to attend Fairleigh Dickinson University for women's lacrosse, LaFollette is headed to West Virginia University for football, Smith signed with Salisbury University for softball and Welch inked with Virginia Tech University for football.
"I went on several other visits, but Virginia Tech just seemed like the best place for me," said LaFollette, the place kicker and punter for the Hurricanes' football team in the fall who expects to have a chance to compete for both roles with the Hokies. "I know that I will have the chance to play one or both positions as a freshman. If I don't get it in the fall, then I will still have three more years to prove myself."