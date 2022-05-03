In the final week of contests leading up to the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference championship game on May 10 and the subsequent regional playoffs that follow, both the Huntingtown High and Northern High softball teams were looking to use Monday's clash as a genuine tuneup for their postseason endeavors.
For members of the Huntingtown squad it was certainly mission accomplished as the Hurricanes blanked Northern 5-0 behind a two-hit shutout from sophomore hurler Cailtin Morey. Northern senior Marissa Powell took the loss, allowing three runs in four innings of work while reliever Kat Brabson allowed two unearned runs in two innings.
"It was a complete team win today," said Huntingtown coach Mike Johnson. "But I was really impressed with Caitlin. She was hitting her spots and our catcher, Ashley Shawyer, did a great job setting up and framing pitches for her. Getting a couple of runs early really helped."
Huntingtown scored one run in the first when sophomore Kelsie Bandelow singled, stole second then scored on a single by Shawyer for a 1-0 lead. The Hurricanes added another run in the third in similar fashion when Starrra Grajales-Murphy belted a one-out double to right center then scored on a single by senior Kailey Smith.
Huntingtown then extended the advantage 3-0 lead in the fourth, which would be Powell's last inning of work for the Patriots as Morey helped her own cause. The Hurricanes' hurler smacked a leadoff double to left center then courtesy runner Jordyn Greever scored two batters later on a slicing triple down the left field line by freshman Kayla Ripple.
Staked to a 3-0 lead against a potent Northern lineup, Morey knew the outcome was far from over but she also realized much of the pressure was lifted. The Hurricanes' ace would eventually blank the Patriots on two hits - one each from Brabson and Reagan Powell - and two walks while recording 10 strikeouts.
"I thought my curveball and my changeup were both really good today," Morey said. "I was able to get a couple of their hitters to chase some rise balls. Ashley did a great job setting up for me. It gives a pitcher a lot more confidence when you know the catcher is not going to miss anything back there."
Longtime Northern coach Robert Earl Radford downplayed the significance of the setback while certainly commending Morey and the Hurricanes for their efforts on Monday.
"We certainly didn't hit today," Radford said. "We really have not struggled too much offensively before today, but [Morey] did a good job keeping us off balance. We made a couple of mistakes in the late innings that gave them a couple of more runs, but otherwise it was a clean game for both teams."
Huntingtown sealed the verdict by adding two unearned runs against Brabson in the home half of the fifth. Grajales-Muprhy reached on an error then Smith singled and Shawyer walked. Brabson then induced Breanna Cornio to ground to Marissa Powell at short, but her throw home sailed past catcher Sydney Parlett and enabled the last two runs to cross the plate.
On the adjacent baseball field at Huntingtown, the visiting Patriots got a hint of revenge as they edged the host Hurricanes 2-1. Northern scored two runs in the top of the first and held Huntingtown scoreless until the sixth, but escaped with the one-run victory over their rivals and spoiled the Hurricanes' "senior day" celebration.