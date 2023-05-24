Huntingtown junior pitcher Caitlin Morey fires to the plate in the bottom of the first inning of Tuesday's 3A state semifinal game against Reservoir at the Bachman Sports Complex in Glen Burnie. Morey eventually look the loss while allowing four runs, two earned, as the Gators upended the Hurricanes 4-0 in that semifinal clash.
Huntingtown High School's Kayla Ripple stands at second base in the top of the fifth inning of Tuesday's 3A State semifinals at the Bachman Sports Complex in Glen Burnie. Ripple had one of the Hurricanes' two hits against Reservoir senior pitcher Maggie Frisvold who blanked Huntingtown 4-0 while collecting 12 strikeouts on Tuesday.
Huntingtown senior Ashley Shawyer stands at second base after her two-out double off Reservoir senior pitcher Maggie Frisvold in the top of the fourth inning of Tuesday's 3A state semifinals at the Bachman Sports Complex in Glen Burnie. Shawyer's double represented the first hit of the game for either team, but Frisvold and the Gators eventually emerged with a 4-0 victory over the Hurricanes.
Huntingtown junior pitcher Caitlin Morey fires to the plate in the bottom of the first inning of Tuesday's 3A state semifinal game against Reservoir at the Bachman Sports Complex in Glen Burnie. Morey eventually look the loss while allowing four runs, two earned, as the Gators upended the Hurricanes 4-0 in that semifinal clash.
Staff photo by Ted Black
Huntingtown High School's Kayla Ripple stands at second base in the top of the fifth inning of Tuesday's 3A State semifinals at the Bachman Sports Complex in Glen Burnie. Ripple had one of the Hurricanes' two hits against Reservoir senior pitcher Maggie Frisvold who blanked Huntingtown 4-0 while collecting 12 strikeouts on Tuesday.
Staff photo by Ted Black
Huntingtown senior Ashley Shawyer stands at second base after her two-out double off Reservoir senior pitcher Maggie Frisvold in the top of the fourth inning of Tuesday's 3A state semifinals at the Bachman Sports Complex in Glen Burnie. Shawyer's double represented the first hit of the game for either team, but Frisvold and the Gators eventually emerged with a 4-0 victory over the Hurricanes.
After battling through three scoreless innings with Reservoir High School of Howard County in Tuesday's 3A state softball semifinals at the Bachman Sports Complex in Glen Burnie, Huntingtown High senior Ashley Shawyer delivered the game's first hit with a solid double that provided the Hurricanes with a rare scoring chance.
In a contest in which hits and runs would be difficult to attain as Huntingtown junior Caitlin Morey and Reservoir senior hurler Maggie Frisvold dominated the proceedings early, Shawyer's double enlivened the Hurricanes briefly. But Frisvold, who is headed to University of Maryland Baltimore County this fall, escaped unscathed and eventually collected a two-hit shutout as the Gators prevailed 4-0.
Huntingtown (18-4) had earned a berth in the 3A state semifinals courtesy of a 10-9, extra inning victory over defending 3A state champion Linganore last Friday, but on Tuesday evening at Bachman the Hurricanes' potent attack was virtually silenced by Prisvoll. The UMBC recruit limited Huntingtown to Shawyer's two-out double in the fourth and an infield single by Kayla Ripple in the fifth.
"It's a whole different game if we find a way to come up with that first run," said Huntingtown coach Mike Johnson. "After Ashley came up with that double, I was hoping we could get a couple of girls to find a whole on the right side to get some runs across. Then once they got those three runs in the bottom of the fourth I knew it was going to be tough from there. But I'm very proud of this group of girls."
After Shawyer was left stranded at second in the top of the fourth, Reservoir finally got on the board in the home half of the frame. Shelby Granzow singled then Courtney Johnson reached on an error then catcher Abbie Frisvold broke the scoreless deadlock with a two-run double off Morey that nearly cleared the snow fence in left.
After pitcher Maggie Frisvold followed with a bloop double down the left field line, Campbell Sagin collected an RBI with a sacrifice fly that scored Abbie Frisvold and pitcher Maggie Frisvold was erased at the plate attempting to score from second on the play. After freshman Catherine Yourish singled to right, Morey fanned Michele Mason to end the frame.
Huntingtown got a one-out single from Kayla Ripple in the top of the fifth and Ashley Catlett reached on an error, but the Hurricanes again could not find an answer against Maggie Frisvold as the senior hurler fanned Morey and Morgan Cranford to end that inning. Frisvold retired the next six Hurricanes over the last two frames, tossing a two-hit shutout while fanning 12 Huntingtown batters without yielding a walk.
Reservoir, which earned the right to face Damascus in the 3A state Championship on Friday evening at the University of Maryland, added an unearned run against Morey in the top of the sixth. The Hurricanes' junior took the loss, allowing four runs, two earned, in six innings while recorded three strikeouts.