After battling through three scoreless innings with Reservoir High School of Howard County in Tuesday's 3A state softball semifinals at the Bachman Sports Complex in Glen Burnie, Huntingtown High senior Ashley Shawyer delivered the game's first hit with a solid double that provided the Hurricanes with a rare scoring chance.

In a contest in which hits and runs would be difficult to attain as Huntingtown junior Caitlin Morey and Reservoir senior hurler Maggie Frisvold dominated the proceedings early, Shawyer's double enlivened the Hurricanes briefly. But Frisvold, who is headed to University of Maryland Baltimore County this fall, escaped unscathed and eventually collected a two-hit shutout as the Gators prevailed 4-0.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters.

Explore newsletters

Twitter: @TedSoMdNews