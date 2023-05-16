Huntingtown High School pitcher Caitlin Morey fires to the plate in the top of the first inning of Monday's 3A South Region semifinal game against Northern. Morey and the Hurricanes fell behind 3-1 early but countered with eight unanswered runs at one stretch en route to a 10-5 victory over the visiting Patriots.
Northern High School pitcher Katerina Brabson fires to the plate in the bottom of the first inning of Monday's 3A South Region semifinal game at Huntingtown. Brabson and the Patriots led 3-1 early but eventually fell to the host Hurricanes 10-5 in that contest.
Staff photo by Ted Black
While previous editions of the vaunted rivalry between the Huntingtown High and Northern High softball teams had often produced dramatic, low-scoring contests, Monday afternoon the Hurricanes emerged with a 10-5 victory in the 3A South Region semifinal over the Patriots in a prolonged, 140-minute contest plagued by various miscues.
Huntingtown (15-3) had defeated Northern 9-0 when the two teams met just over one month earlier in one of the Hurricanes' five consecutive shutout victories to open the season. But on Monday afternoon the Patriots twice owned a modest lead over the hosts, getting one run in the top of the first while leaving two runners in scoring position then two runs, one earned, in the top of the third for a 3-1 lead.
Northern (12-6) had staked pitcher Katerina Brabson to an early lead, but the Hurricanes drew even in the home half of the fourth when Ashleigh Catlett singled then scored on a triple by Kayla Ripple who then scored on a sacrifice fly by Emily Dove.
Huntingtown's rally occurred, coincidentally, after Hurricanes' coach Mike Johnson was initially ejected by the third base umpire then deemed simply confined to the dugout.
Each team had scored an unearned run through the first four frames of a 3-3 contest, but the outcome was virtually decided in a prolonged, sloppy home half of the fifth. Ripple smacked a two-out triple to right center then scored on a double by Dove to give the Hurricanes a 4-3 lead, at which point the youthful Patriots unraveled.
After Morey worked Brabson for a two-out walk, the next four Hurricanes reached courtesy of Northern errors which accounted for the next five runs. When the dust settled following the prolonged home half of the fifth, Huntingtown had pushed across six runs, five of which were unearned, to take a commanding 9-3 lead into the last two frames.
"I felt like I had some really good at-bats today," said Ripple, who went 3-for-4 with three runs scored and another driven in. "I thought I made good contact all day. But each time up I was just looking for something good to hit. I knew I made good contact each time and then I just started to run the bases."
Northern countered with two runs in the top o the sixth to get within 9-5, only to watch the Hurricanes add an insurance run in the home half of the inning. Northern got a two-out single from Brabson in the seventh, but Morey escaped that frame unscathed and collected the win while allowing five runs, three earned, in seven innings. Brabson took the loss, yielding 10 runs — four earned — in six innings.
"We had been playing really well the last two weeks of the season," said Northern coach Robert Earl Radford. "But today we had some base running mistakes early and we probably had six or seven errors. In the playoffs, it's all about playing good defense and being smart on the bases, and today we just made way too many mistakes."