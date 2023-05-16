While previous editions of the vaunted rivalry between the Huntingtown High and Northern High softball teams had often produced dramatic, low-scoring contests, Monday afternoon the Hurricanes emerged with a 10-5 victory in the 3A South Region semifinal over the Patriots in a prolonged, 140-minute contest plagued by various miscues.

Huntingtown (15-3) had defeated Northern 9-0 when the two teams met just over one month earlier in one of the Hurricanes' five consecutive shutout victories to open the season. But on Monday afternoon the Patriots twice owned a modest lead over the hosts, getting one run in the top of the first while leaving two runners in scoring position then two runs, one earned, in the top of the third for a 3-1 lead.


Twitter: @TedSoMdNews